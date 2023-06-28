Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is expected to hand Jadon Sancho one last chance to make an impact at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho has been linked with a move away from United this summer, but Jones believes the Englishman will be given a final lifeline by ten Hag.

Manchester United transfer news - Jadon Sancho

While the takeover situation rumbles on in the background at Old Trafford, a different kind of saga is starting elsewhere at the Stretford-based outfit.

It involves attacker Sancho, who arrived at United back in the summer of 2021, having penned a £73 million move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

A long-standing target for the Red Devils, Sancho joined the club with high expectations, having shone for Dortmund since leaving the Manchester City academy as a teenager.

Putting pen to paper on a deal worth £350,000 per week, Sancho struggled in his first season, but many put it down to the lack of consistency in the dugout, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick all taking charge at some point.

But Sancho's second season didn't work out much better, as the arrival of ten Hag from Ajax saw Sancho pushed to one side, with the winger often struggling for game time.

And now, with the transfer window in full swing, there are suggestions the London-born star could be granted permission to leave for pastures new.

What has Dean Jones said about Sancho leaving United?

When asked about the likelihood of Sancho departing Old Trafford this summer, transfer insider Jones dubbed the rumours as 'ridiculous'.

On the 23-year-old, Jones said: "Sancho at £45 million stands out to me to be ridiculous. You can't go basically half-price on Sancho and give up at this stage and I’d find that very surprising if they were to do that.

"My personal information is that Sancho will get another season at United, so I would expect that to be the case.”

Will Sancho stay at United this summer?

According to a story in the MailOnline, a crop of 13 United players all have price tags that will be sanctioned as exits this summer, should a buying club stump up the cash.

One of those is Sancho, who as per the report could be available for as little as £45 million - an almost 50% reduction on the price United paid for him two seasons ago.

However, it is made clear by the story that Sancho, alongside fellow for-sale stars Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, isn't being pushed out of Old Trafford, if he doesn't want to leave.

As such, it's unlikely Sancho will agree on a move away from United, not least given the significant wage cut he'd likely have to take if he did.