Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, would be choosing the "dangerous" route by staying at the club in any capacity, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Rumours surrounding the future of the Glazers at United have been growing since the club was put up for sale in November.

Manchester United takeover news

It's the news no United fan wanted to hear. After months of takeover speculation, with the consensus that the club is set to be sold outright, there now remains a strong chance the Glazers could stay at United.

That's if they accept the bid of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who having originally set out to purchase 100% of the club, has since submitted a revised offer which allows the Glazers to cling on to power.

A report in The Telegraph details the specifics of Ratcliffe's bid, with the expectation that if he was successful in purchasing a majority stake in the club, the Glazers would remain as minority stakeholders, likely with a 20% share.

The report does state that Ratcliffe, who is the CEO of INEOS, would demand full control of United's transfer dealings, pushing the Glazers away from the day-to-day running of the club.

That may provide some solace for a select group of worried United supporters, with Ratcliffe said to be adamant about his desire to take charge of recruitment if successful.

However, for others, the thought of the Glazers harbouring any control over United, even if just in a minority stakeholder capacity, is likely to cause outrage.

What has Dean Jones said about the Glazers and United?

When quizzed on the latest update surrounding the United takeover, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Glazers would be choosing the "dangerous" option by staying at the club.

On the current situation, Jones said: "The Glazer family just need to decide how they're going to proceed with this. They are obviously very different options on the table here to be considered from a business aspect, but also they've got to think about this personally.

"Do they want to drag this ownership out any longer? It must be stressful, having protests against you time and again. I also think it's clear that even if United become successful again, these protests won't stop.

"The fans want them gone and deciding to take the option that keeps them at the club seems hugely significant and a bit dangerous.”

What can we expect from United fans if the Glazers stay in charge?

In a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, Jones predicted the "worst protest ever seen" at Old Trafford, if the Glazers didn't relinquish control.

Having already forced a game to be postponed, after anti-Glazer protestors broke into a behind-closed-doors match against Liverpool in 2021, Jones believes we could be in store for much of the same if the Americans don't pack up and leave Old Trafford.

Just this weekend United fans took to the streets demanding a change of ownership, with a viral social media video showing the hostile atmosphere from anti-Glazer supporters.

With anger among the United faithful at a seemingly all-time high, don't be surprised to see Red Devils fans once again hit back against the Glazers' mooted stay.