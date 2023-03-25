Manchester United's proposed sale could fetch a "world record fee" for a sports team, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

The current world record was set after the purchase of an NFL side last year, with United's takeover expected to eclipse that.

Manchester United takeover news

Fetching a cool $4.65 billion in June 2022, Rob Walton's purchase of the Denver Broncos became the highest fee ever paid for a sports franchise (The Denver Post).

However, fast-forward just under 12 months and it appears that record is set to be smashed once more, this time by the sale of Premier League giants United.

It's claimed by MailOnline that the Glazer family are holding out for a fee close to £5 billion, with interested parties, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim said to be leading the race.

Alongside setting a new world record for the most expensive purchase of a sports team, the rumoured sale would also eclipse that of United's Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Just less than one year has passed since American businessman Todd Boehly acquired Chelsea for an eye-watering £4.25 billion, with the Glazers said to be asking for close to an extra £1 billion.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about the United takeover?

Issuing an update surrounding the negotiations during an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth outlined the current state of play regarding the United takeover.

Speaking on the situation, Sheth said: "There have been all sorts of talk that there's a split within the Glazer family and that some want to sell, while some actually want to keep hold of Manchester United.

"I know there's a big section of Manchester United fans who just don't want the Glazers anywhere near the club anymore.

"So that will be a slight concern to them. But it's still going to rumble on this one, because there are so many people interested in buying United and it's going to go for a world record fee, you'll think.”

What next in the United takeover bid?

After initial confusion that prospective bidders had missed the deadline for submitting a second offer, it was confirmed on Thursday evening that the next stage could commence.

The Manchester Evening News claim a second bid has been submitted by INEOS owner Ratcliffe, with the view to an outright purchase of the club.

It comes on the back of a unique proposal from Finnish business mogul Thomas Zilliacus, whose proposition to buy United involved giving the supporters a 50% stake in the club.

Zilliacus claims he'd submitted a bid to purchase half of United, with the fans being given the opportunity to buy the other half at a reduced price.