Manchester United face another key week in the sale process. Raine Group are currently assessing second offers and suitors anticipate feedback by either the end of March or early April.

Manchester United suitors expecting another bidding round

If one offer stands out, a preferred bidder could be named and enter into a period of exclusivity. But both Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are braced for another round of bidding.

The next week or so will to an extent show the Glazers true hand. Even if they put multiple groups through, we’ll get a real sense of whether they want to stay or sell. Because every group, regardless of the stake they want, values the club in the same manner, we could still see a mix of outright and minority bids shortlisted, but if both outright suitors progress (or, of course, one becomes the preferred bidder) it will be clear the Glazers are serious about selling.

My understanding remains that the Glazers are indeed determined sellers at the right price, but it’s not like they are going about quoting a specific number, even though £6bn is often touted as the magic number. Insiders do say there is family unity over a price. But it’s relatively normal to keep this a closely-guarded secret at this stage in the process.

Avram Glazer is the most attached to the club out of the siblings. This isn’t just out of sentiment. He firmly believes the value of Manchester United will rise further over the coming years. That’s why Elliott Management’s offer, which is for a small minority stake alongside financing, should not be discounted.

Both Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe have been sceptical of the Glazers intentions, and part of that is down to no direct engagement with them since indicative offers were placed. But a full sale is still possible. So again, if both groups go through to the next stage it will be significant.

There are ultimately games being played. Suitors are sticking to their valuation, which is currently around £5bn, and highly competitive compared to the enterprise value of the club. But £1bn or more might be needed to advance to a period of exclusivity.

Meanwhile, those facilitating the sale, and the Glazers themselves, are obviously trying to get the best possible price. So it isn’t only about trying to persuade suitors to go higher. There could be a seller-bluff taking place, too, and the Glazers might come down on price.

What is clear is that all parties want the sale process concluded in time for the summer window. This is the best period of transition. But, of course, transition becomes far more important with a full change of ownership. A minority investor wouldn’t hugely alter the day-to-day structure or operational side of the club.

There is definitely a growing urgency for clarity, though, because uncertainty is leading to stock-price fluctuation and could impact the summer window. It’s all very well planning for players, or trying to renew Marcus Rashford's contract, but everyone needs to understand whose money they are spending to facilitate both.

Could Rafael Varane retire at United?

Rafael Varane turns 30 in April and is already thinking about life after football. The first step to prolonging his club career was retiring from France duty, due to what he called the "overloaded schedule… [it’s] like a washing machine, you play all the time and you never stop."

Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2021 on a deal until summer 2025, but with an option to extend by a further year. By then he’ll be 33.

Manchester United are not thinking about losing him. He’s formed a formidable partnership with Lisandro Martinez. It’s not a duo Erik ten Hag wants to break up any time soon.

As a result, Varane could retire at Manchester United, although he’s left the door open to return to both Real Madrid and Lens, telling GQ Magazine, "I will finish my career in either Madrid, Manchester or Lens. It is sure that I will not join another club."

Real won’t consider a return, but Lens are certainly very open. Even though Varane is contemplating his retirement, Manchester United certainly aren’t. They view him as indispensable right now, and knowing the only other viable option that he’d entertain, if true to his word, is Lens, they can be completely calm about the situation.

Will Dean Henderson play for Manchester United again?

It will be very surprising if Dean Henderson plays for Manchester United again. Henderson felt like he was promised the No.1 spot at Old Trafford only to find David de Gea held onto it. As a result, Henderson feels let down by Manchester United.

Even if the relationship is repaired, the challenge for Henderson is he would still view himself as the No.1 (and instantly) at the club, and de Gea is expected to extend his stay. Nothing is agreed yet, but ten Hag wants to keep the Spanish keeper and talks are ongoing and positive.

Henderson can’t automatically join Nottingham Forest, where he is on loan, because there is no option to buy. But due to the player's desire not to return unless he’s given the No.1 jersey, Henderson is expected to move on.

Keep an eye on Spurs. They are looking to replace Hugo Lloris. Henderson, David Raya, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Jordan Pickford have all been considered.

Obviously Antonio Conte's permanent replacement could affect the choice. But if Everton go down, I think there is a strong chance Spurs try for Pickford. Should they stay up, a transfer becomes harder because he only recently extended his stay at Goodison Park. There is no formal release clause due to relegation, but there is an understanding between player and club that Everton won’t stand in his way for the right offer.

As for Henderson, he won’t be short on options. But anywhere he goes, he’ll want guarantees he’ll be a No.1 and he’s not going to get that at Manchester United right now.