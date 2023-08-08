Manchester United could still look to sanction a move out of the club for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides an update between the sticks at Old Trafford to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have already made a significant addition in goal this summer, but Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his goalkeeping department before the window closes.

Man Utd transfer news – Goalkeeper

It has been all change in goal at Manchester United this summer after the Red Devils ended last term with the intention of David de Gea extending his contract at Old Trafford.

However, the long-term first-choice option decided against remaining at the Theatre of Dreams and departed the club earlier this summer, leaving ten Hag short of numbers between the sticks.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana was swiftly recruited in a deal worth £47.2m, signing a five-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months.

United then looked to sign Urawa Red Diamonds stopper Zion Suzuki after agreeing on a deal with the J League outfit to sign the Japanese international.

But according to the Manchester Evening News, the 20-year-old has turned down a move to Old Trafford in favour of joining Belgian outfit STVV, with the chance to become a regular playing a factor in his decision-making.

However, the move is unlikely to impact current backup Henderson, whom The Independent claim could return to Nottingham Forest on a loan deal with the obligation to buy next year.

Matej Kovar also expects to depart Old Trafford on loan, leaving Tom Heaton as the only senior backup to Onana.

And Jones believes Heaton is playing his part in pre-season to prove he is worth keeping around this season.

What has Jones said about Man Utd’s goalkeeper situation?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Suzuki not heading to Old Trafford is an interesting one in terms of how United now look at their backup situation between the sticks.

“People might expect Henderson to take on that role at face value, but I have heard it won’t be that easy and that a transfer this month for him is still very plausible. Kovar won’t come into the frame to be that man, so I expect United to sign another goalkeeper in this window.

“Of course, they still have Heaton, and he has certainly not had a bad pre-season in terms of showing the club he is worth having around for this season.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What other goalkeepers have Man Utd been linked with this summer?

Onana and Suzuki were not the only goalkeepers on Manchester United’s transfer shortlist this summer.

According to CNN Turk, Man Utd are in talks to sign Fenerbahce stopper Altay Bayindir.

United could bypass negotiations for the Turkish stopper by triggering his £5.1m release clause, allowing the Red Devils to sanction Henderson’s departure.

Meanwhile, 90min reported in June that FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa was offered to Chelsea and United.

However, a deal for the Portuguese number one seems unlikely, given the Manchester giants’ acquisition of Onana.

And last month, The Athletic claimed that United had contacted Feyenoord over signing Justin Bijlow as a backup to Onana this season.