Manchester United are considering 'going all out' for Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min in a shock summer move, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are reportedly monitoring the South Korean international as they look to add a Premier League-proven attacker to Ruben Amorim’s squad in the upcoming transfer window.

United are said to admire Son’s leadership, goalscoring ability and versatility, as he can play both out wide and centrally.

Son was linked with a move to Old Trafford in December before Tottenham activated their option to extend his contract by a further year until June 2026.

Man United Eyeing Son Heung-Min

Readying a ‘significant offer’ for the 32-year-old

According to Fichajes, Man United are prepared to make a ‘significant’ offer to convince Tottenham to sell Son this summer in a shock move that 'will have all of Europe talking'.

A substantial proposal could reportedly make Spurs reconsider the future of their captain, who has been at the club since 2015.

Son, praised as 'world-class' by Ange Postecoglou, has made 35 appearances for Tottenham this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists, with 15 of those contributions coming in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Son is joint-top for goal involvements at Tottenham this season, level with Dejan Kulusevski on 20.

Man United are preparing for a busy first summer under Amorim and have reportedly identified four key positions to strengthen.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils are targeting reinforcements at striker, defensive midfield, centre-back and left wing-back after the season.

A new striker is believed to be the top priority, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen among the potential targets.

United could face competition for both, with Delap emerging as an option for Chelsea, while Osimhen is being tracked by Saudi Pro League clubs.

Son Heung-Min's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 6 Assists 9 Expected goals 5.4 Goal-creating actions 13 Minutes played 1,744

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Shares Victor Osimhen to Man Utd Update GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano has provided a big update on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen joining Manchester United this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-02-25.