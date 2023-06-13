Manchester United-linked Goncalo Ramos now represents the Old Trafford outfit’s “main target for the attack” this summer, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will look to add a top-class centre-forward option to his Red Devils squad during the transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Goncalo Ramos

According to a report from Record in Portugal last month, Manchester United are leading the race to secure the signature of Ramos, who is likely to leave Benfica this summer.

However, the same publication also claims there are “many interested sides” in the 21-year-old’s services as clubs across Europe look to bolster their striker department.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror has reported that United could spend up to £100m on bringing the centre-forward to the Premier League as the Red Devils look to replace the departed Wout Weghorst.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd are “split” over whether the Benfica star is ready to lead the club’s attack next season.

But Galetti has suggested that, alongside Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and Harry Kane, Ramos is on United’s shortlist in their hunt for a new centre-forward this summer.

What has Galetti said about Man Utd and Ramos?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Goncalo Ramos represents Man Utd’s main target for the attack. In their list, there is also Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and, for sure, Harry Kane.

“However, with the farewell of Benzema, the Tottenham striker has become the top priority of Real Madrid, who are leading the race for him, and they will do anything to sign him. So, to avoid wasting time, Man Utd remain focused on Ramos.”

Would Ramos be a good signing for Man Utd?

Ramos, described as “remarkable” by Gary Lineker after scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland in the World Cup in December, could represent an excellent signing for Manchester United as they look for a regular goalscorer in the centre-forward spot.

The seven-cap Portugal international hit the back of the net 27 times and provided 12 assists in 47 Benfica appearances this season, firing the Lisbon giants to a league title.

An impressive average WhoScored rating of 7.28 for his displays in the Liga Portugal this term ranks him as the third-best-performing player in Roger Schmidt’s squad, indicating his importance to his current side.

Therefore, it seems unlikely that Ramos will be sold on the cheap this summer, hinting that United may have to part with a substantial amount of cash to bring the striker to Old Trafford in the transfer window.