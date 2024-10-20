Key Takeaways Manchester United have won the Premier League 13 times, last proving successful in 2013.

Despite recent struggles, they have had a handful of legendary players in the competition's history.

Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the greatest players in Premier League history.

Manchester United – a club with culture, tradition and history. They're one of the most storied clubs in the world, consistently writing a new chapter every week, for the best or the worse. Since the Premier League began in 1992, they have become one of the most successful teams of all time, winning the competition a record-breaking 13 times.

While Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the greatest managers of all time, masterminded the club's on-field performance, he also had to thank the players. It wasn't just one golden generation at Old Trafford; it was three, all uniquely rising above their opponents to walk away victorious.

They may not have won the Premier League since 2013 – the year Ferguson retired – but a trip down memory lane hurts no one. We have decided to rank the nine greatest players in the club's Premier League history, with all of them winning it on multiple occasions. The Red Devils of today could only dream of glory that consistent. Notable names such as Nemanja Vidic, Bryan Robson and Peter Schmeichel all narrowly miss out.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - Performing for one season is fantastic, but replacing that over a prolonged period of time separates the world-class stars from everyone else.

- Performing for one season is fantastic, but replacing that over a prolonged period of time separates the world-class stars from everyone else. Impact on the team - Whether they were at the heart of their success.

- Whether they were at the heart of their success. Trophies won - The best players in the world always manage to translate impressive performances into tangible glory.

Ranking the 9 Greatest Man Utd Players in Premier League History Rank Player Spell at Manchester United 1. Wayne Rooney 2004-2017 2. Ryan Giggs 1990-2014 3. Roy Keane 1993-2005 4. Paul Scholes 1993-2013 5. Rio Ferdinand 2002-2014 6. Cristiano Ronaldo 2003-2009, 2021-2022 7. Gary Neville 1992-2011 8. Eric Cantona 1992-1997 9. David Beckham 1992-2003

9 David Beckham

Spell at Manchester United: 1992-2003

Close

David Beckham might now be a celebrity and world-famous business owner, but – before he hung up his boots – he was one of the most feared players in the world. Famous for being one of the greatest free-kick takers of all time, he was a signature component of United's legendary attack in the 1990s and early 200s.

A key member of the famous Class of '92, Beckham's blend of glamour and grit almost defied logic, whilst his off-the-field antics made him a superstar at Old Trafford. Picking up over 140 goal contributions in 265 Premier League matches, you could never give Beckham space on the right flank; it always ended in a goal.

Overall Premier League Stats Matches 265 Goals 62 Assists 80 Cross Accuracy 20% Premier League Trophies 6

8 Eric Cantona

Spell at Manchester United: 1992-1997

Close

Compared to everyone else on this list, Eric Cantona's spell at United was short. In reality, five years and four Premier League titles was enough talking for the charismatic Frenchman, who acted as a catalyst for United's success. No one could even get close to him.

The striker netted 70 goals in 156 Premier League matches by the time he retired, whilst his cockiness, flair and creativity meant you could never take your eyes off him. The only downside is he also had an aggressive side to his game, as highlighted by his nine-month ban in 1995 for a kung-fu kick on a Crystal Palace fan. Always in the headlines.

Overall Premier League Stats Matches 156 Goals 70 Assists 56 Red Cards 3 Premier League Trophies 4

7 Gary Neville

Spell at Manchester United: 1992-2011