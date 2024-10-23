Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has reportedly given his green light to join Manchester United from next season and replace Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout, InterLive has claimed.

The Italian tactician has allegedly met with United chiefs over a couple of video conferences and has been offered an ‘almost unlimited budget’ to revamp the Red Devils’ squad next summer.

According to InterLive, Inzaghi has been offered a three-year deal and has already agreed to the Man United project, with Ten Hag now likely to be axed at the end of the current season.

The Dutch tactician avoided the sack in early October after a poor run of results in the Premier League and resumed his third season at Man United with a 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford on Saturday.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund made the difference for the Red Devils, who will now face a reunion with Jose Mourinho as they take on Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Simone Inzaghi Eyed by Red Devils

To replace Erik ten Hag

According to InterLive, Inzaghi’s future could now be far from Inter Milan and Serie A, despite having penned a new three-year deal with the Italian club in July 2023.

Impressed by his ‘modern and purposeful’ football, United chiefs have reportedly offered a three-year deal to the former Lazio tactician, who would join the club for the 2024/25 season.

Hailed as a ‘genius', Inzaghi has enjoyed impressive success in his first three years at Inter, lifting the Serie A title last season and reaching the Champions League final in 2023.

Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri are currently second in Serie A this term, two points adrift of league leaders Napoli, managed by former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan Record (2021-2024) Games 168 Wins 110 Draws 31 Losses 27 Goals scored / conceded 334 / 143 Points per game 2.15

Reports in Italy recently suggested that both Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri have been touted as potential replacements for Ten Hag, with La Gazzetta dello Sport claiming Sir Alex Ferguson personally recommended Allegri for the role.

Allegri has been out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

Ten Hag Could See Out Old Trafford Season

After a positive Brentford win

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is now on course to remain at the Old Trafford helm for the remainder of the season if he succeeds in building on last weekend’s win at Brentford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Dutch tactician’s hopes of avoiding the sack in the coming weeks have been boosted, as United chiefs have refrained from putting together a shortlist of potential successors as of now.

According to GMS sources, Ratcliffe and other United officials were left optimistic over the manner of the win against Brentford on Saturday, which saw the Red Devils climb up to 12th in the Premier League table, six points adrift of the Champions League spots.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-10-24.