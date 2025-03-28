Manchester United are set to hand 17-year-old Bendito Mantato his first professional contract next week, according to insider AcademyScoop.

The Red Devils have got a hugely talented academy group coming through at the moment and manager Ruben Amorim has been forced to lean on them a lot in recent months due to the injury crisis at Old Trafford.

Youngsters like Chido Obi, Jack Fletcher, Harry Amass and Ayden Heaven have all featured for the team on the pitch while others have made the bench, but another youngster could now be set to be promoted into the first-team in the coming weeks.

Mantato Set for New Contract

Amorim wants to give him his debut

Bendito Mantato is a young forward who has recently been played as a wing-back since Amorim's arrival, and he has impressed hugely with his physical and technical attributes.

Those performances for the academy teams have seen the club agree a contract with him for him to turn professional, which is expected to be signed next week.

In addition to that, it's believed that Amorim has been incredibly impressed by the youngster and is a big fan of his profile. In fact, he is keen to hand Mantata his first-team debut for the club before the end of the current season if the opportunity presents itself.

Mantato, described as 'the next Bukayo Saka', is highly regarded by the club and officials and is expected to have a big future at Old Trafford.

Having missed out on the signing of fellow 17-year-old Geovany Quenda for the wing-back position after he agreed to join Chelsea, Mantato is someone who could step up in his place and take up that role for the future and help continue the tradition of promoting youth from Carrington.

