Highlights Manchester United target Jean-Claire Todibo is still keen on a summer move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were unable to pursue the deal due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly emerged as the most likely signing at centre-back.

Manchester United’s potential deal to sign Jean-Clair Todibo ‘won’t be cut-price’ as the Red Devils would have to secure the transfer at fair market value, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs suggested that Todibo is still keen on a summer move to Old Trafford after his transfer fell through due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

United have explored different scenarios as they are still trying to sign the Frenchman from INEOS-owned Nice ahead of next season.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their defensive options after a disappointing Premier League campaign, which saw United finish eighth in the table, with a negative goal difference.

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to replace defender Raphael Varane after he left the club on a free transfer, as they search for a new partner for Lisandro Martinez.

United could be targeting two central defenders this summer as Victor Lindelof is also linked with an Old Trafford exit, with Fenerbahce showing interest in the 29-year-old.

With the battle over the Todibo, who has been described as 'complete' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, deal not over, the Manchester club are looking to advance in the deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, who is reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford this transfer window.

Todibo ‘Keen’ on Old Trafford Switch

United explored different scenarios

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, has revealed that Todibo is keen on the move to Man United this summer as the Red Devils have explored several scenarios in an attempt to sign the Frenchman:

“Even if Manchester United sign Todibo, they still have to do so at fair market value, so the deal won't be cut-price just because it's effectively Ratcliffe negotiating with Ratcliffe. “Todibo would be keen on the move, and Manchester United have certainly explored different scenarios. “But the irony is that by winning the FA Cup and qualifying for the Europa League, they may well have set themselves back on the opportunity to sign Todibo, compared to if they'd have lost the FA Cup final and not got any European football.”

Todibo, who is valued at around £35million by Nice, has recently emerged as a target for West Ham United – the Hammers are keen to bring in reinforcements in defence under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

GMS have reported previously that Todibo had already given a ‘green light’ to an Old Trafford move earlier this window. According to Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations were advanced, but at the moment ‘everything is off’ due to UEFA’s ruling.

Jean-Clair Todibo Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Appearances 30 Assists 2 Clearances per 90 3.29 Tackles per 90 1.97 Interceptions per 90 1.29

De Ligt ‘Most Likely Signing’

In search of a new centre-back

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has emerged as the ‘most likely’ Manchester United signing at centre-back, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old, who looks to reunite with manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, faces an uncertain future with the Bavarians this summer.

With recent reports suggesting De Ligt is among the six Bayern stars ready to be sold, Man United are keen on finalising the deal for the Netherlands international as they are currently in negotiations with his representatives.

De Ligt emerged as a concrete target for United following their unsuccessful chase of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. The Red Devils were unwilling to meet his £70million valuation and turned their attention to the Dutchman.

