Highlights Harry Amass could solve Man United's left-back issues, impressing in pre-season.

The club still prioritizes signing a new left-sided defender this summer.

Man United has ruled out signing Ivan Toney, focusing on developing younger players.

Manchester United’s need for reinforcements at left-back could be lessened if youngster Harry Amass can convince boss Erik ten Hag, alongside the club’s hierarchy, that he is ready to make a difference at senior level, The Athletic have reported.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both endured injury-struck campaigns last time out and the Manchester United higher-ups

entered this summer transfer window with the signing of a new left-back at the front of their minds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shaw is Manchester United’s longest-serving player, having signed from Southampton in June 2014.

As such, the likes of Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Diogo Dalot - all of whom are not left-backs by trade - were forced to play on that side of the defence throughout last term with Ten Hag’s options as threadbare as they could be.

Amass Rise Could Save Man Utd Millions

Pre-season performances could affect transfer strategy

The Athletic have reported that signing a new left-sided defender this summer remains a priority after snaring deals for both Joshua Zirkzee, a striker, and Leny Yoro, one of the most sought-after central defenders in world football, unless Amass asserts himself as a first-team regular across the rest of their pre-season venture.

“Cover on the left side of defence remains on the agenda, with Tyrell Malacia unable to join United on pre-season tour while he works back to full fitness a year after suffering a knee injury. But Harry Amass, the 17-year-old left-back, impressed against Arsenal and may lessen the need if he convinces Ten Hag of readiness.”

Despite only joining from Watford’s academy in the summer of 2023, the blistering 17-year-old has asserted himself onto the radar of Ten Hag and his entourage, with him named as part of the first-team squad for their United States leg of pre-season.

Last season, Amass found himself on the bench for a host of Premier League outings last term - against Liverpool and Bournemouth, for example - with him courted as one of the next of Carrington’s stars to make a breakthrough into the first team.

The London-born starlet played a starring role in the club’s Under-18s title-winning season with his athleticism and ability to fly up and down the flank - likened to that of Shaw’s style of play - are two notable aspects of his game.

Ivan Toney Move to Old Trafford Ruled Out

Man Utd focused on other targets

Despite the addition of Zirkzee, Ten Hag and Co are reportedly still interested in signing a more experienced striker this summer - one who could help the development of Rasmus Hojlund and the aforementioned Dutchman, 23.

Brentford and England ace Ivan Toney, who has scored 36 goals and 11 assists in his 85-game Premier League career, was earmarked as a potential acquisition, with him piquing the interest of many clubs in the English top flight.

Toney, Hojlund and Zirkzee - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Toney Hojlund Zirkzee Minutes 1,449 2,172 2,772 Goals 4 10 11 Assists 2 2 4 Shots per game 3 1.3 2.5 Key passes per game 0.7 0.9 1.3 Dribbles per game 0.6 0.6 1.5 Overall rating 6.89 6.70 7.03

With just 12 months on his current contract, the likes of north London duo Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have also been name-dropped as keen admirers of the 28-year-old, though no team have made a formal bid for his services.

Manchester United themselves, however, have ‘ruled out’ a move for the former Newcastle United and Northampton Town talisman, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, as the club’s plans are focused on other targets.

All statistics per WhoScored