Manchester United are internally discussing their potential striker targets at Old Trafford with a move for Harry Kane out of the equation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag hopes to add a world-class centre-forward option to his Red Devils squad during the summer transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Striker

In June, Manchester United pulled out of the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane after Spurs’ potential valuation of the 29-year-old, who has a year remaining on his £200,000 per-week deal in north London, was deemed unrealistic.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy (via 90min) claim that Liverpool and United are preparing bids to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen after Paris Saint-Germain had an offer worth €100m (£86m) turned down by the Serie A champions.

Football Insider claims that Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund remains on “the list” at Old Trafford, as ten Hag looks to add a cutting edge at the fulcrum of his attack.

The Dane could be available for around £60m, but the club’s recruitment staff have some reservations over his suitability for a big-money move this summer.

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester giants had expected to pay less than Hojlund’s price tag, hinting they could be put off a move for the 20-year-old.

And The Mirror has claimed that United are in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for Randal Kolo Muani but have baulked at his £80m asking price.

Romano has revealed that United are still “discussing internally” over who is the best striker for the club to advance negotiations with during the summer market.

What has Romano said about Man Utd?

Speaking about United’s striker search, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “They are still discussing internally who is the best striker for this project and what kind of opportunity they will find.

“They wanted Harry Kane, this is very clear. Erik ten Hag wanted Harry Kane, but, at the moment, Tottenham have no intentions of negotiating with Man Utd. This is why they are looking at other options.”

Who should Man Utd target?

With the chances of Kane moving to Old Trafford looking slim, ten Hag will hope to see an alternative striker lined up by the United recruitment staff.

Out of Osimhen, Hojlund and Kolo Muani, the former is the most proven at the top level, establishing himself as a leading striker in France and Italy, with a move to the Premier League potentially calling.

The 26-cap Nigeria international bagged 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances last season, playing his part in guiding Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990 as well as a Champions League quarter-final appearance.

And the former Lille man is used to making big moves, having joined the Naples outfit for an eye-watering €80m (£69m) in the summer of 2020.

Therefore, a £150m price tag may not faze Osimhen, making him the ideal candidate to be Manchester United’s goal-getter should the Red Devils strike a deal with the Serie A champions.