Manchester United consider Harry Kane the 'perfect striker for their football' but know a potential deal won't be quick or easy, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Kane's contract at Tottenham Hotspur is set to expire at the end of next season and with the club currently in disarray, with potentially no European football next term and still no permanent manager announced by Daniel Levy, Spurs' hand may be forced.

Manchester United transfer news - Harry Kane

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag desperately needs a world-class starting striker next season if he is to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Kane is not the only name they are interested in, either, with Napoli's Victor Osimhen very much still a target for United according to the Daily Mirror. The Times, however, is reporting that United are looking to pair Kane with Atalanta's Danish centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund.

What has Romano said about Man United and Kane?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "In terms of reality and a concrete situation happening, we can say that they have an interest. They really appreciate Harry Kane and they consider him the perfect kind of striker for their football.

"But they also know that it's not going to be fast or easy so don't expect any deal in the next two or three weeks for Harry Kane because this is not going to happen."

Is this the summer Kane finally leaves Spurs for Man United?

All early indications do point towards Kane's exit this summer. Levy has yet to find a replacement for Antonio Conte and as a result, an outside chance at the Champions League places has been well and truly fluffed under interims Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

After a 3-1 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday, during which Kane scored his 28th league goal of the season, Spurs fell to eighth place in the table. This means that they no longer have the Europa Conference League place in their hands and an Aston Villa win against Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day would mean Spurs missing out on European football altogether.

Let's face it, the Conference League would have likely done little to persuade Kane to stay such is the state of the club. He should be playing in the Champions League and chances are Kane will be doing just that come the start of next season. Spurs simply can't risk losing him for nothing.