Manchester United target Harry Kane 'is open' to the possibility of a move to Old Trafford this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 29-year-old has once again been in superb form for Tottenham Hotspur, leading their charge towards a top-four spot and subsequent Champions League qualification.

Manchester United latest news - Harry Kane

Lately, Football Insider has reported that Kane has told his friends that he will not sign a new deal at Tottenham Hotspur in light of the uncertainty that currently surrounds the club.

Spurs have recently relieved Antonio Conte of his duties as manager, alongside receiving a crushing blow that has meant director of football Fabio Paratici has had to step back from his job due to being given a worldwide football ban by FIFA.

England captain Kane is now said to be 'reluctant' to sign a new deal in North London, putting Manchester United on alert as they look to try and secure his services in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are also keen on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has been in stunning form for the Serie A league leaders this campaign.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen?

Transfer insider Jones thinks that 'circumstances' will dictate who Manchester United try and swoop for in the summer.

Jones told GMS: "I think it really depends on the circumstances from which both of their careers open out from here. Harry Kane's got a situation facing him now over who the new Tottenham manager will be; if that is not to his liking, then I think there's every chance that Harry Kane is open to joining Man Utd."

Who is more likely out of Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen to move to Old Trafford?

Both could potentially have designs on playing for Manchester United next season; however, Kane probably looks to be the more likely target at present.

The £200k-a-week ace is creeping towards the final 12 months of his deal at Tottenham Hotspur and the latest reports surrounding his future suggest he could seek a new challenge in the prime of his career.

In 2022/23, Kane has netted 24 times and laid on four assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt, showing once again why he is regarded as one of the best in the world at converting chances.

Nevertheless, it promises to be an exciting summer for Manchester United fans and they will hope that one of Kane or Osimhen will be leading the line come the start of next campaign.