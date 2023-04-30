Manchester United target Harry Kane’s name “will not go away” on the Old Trafford outfit’s transfer shortlist this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has set his sights on adding the Tottenham Hotspur star or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen to his Red Devils squad.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Kane

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United will not be held to ransom by Tottenham in their pursuit of Kane and will avoid getting involved in a transfer battle with the north London outfit.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is known for being a tough negotiator and driving a hard bargain, and he will be sure to repeat this stance to protect the club’s star player.

However, The Telegraph has reported that the Red Devils have begun initial moves to bring Kane to Old Trafford during the upcoming summer transfer window, with the 29-year-old now in the final 14 months of his £200,000 per-week contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The same publication indicates that Levy would be looking at a fee of £100m to sell Kane to a fellow Premier League outfit.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the England captain would be an “awesome” prospect with Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Marcus Rashford behind him.

But Sheth believes that the outcome of a potential takeover of Manchester United could dictate how much money ten Hag has to spend in the summer.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and Kane?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “United's first choice options are Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Harry Kane. That's the name that will not go away just now.

“But going back to how we started, I think a lot will depend on what happens with this takeover. That will dictate how much money Erik ten Hag has to spend.”

What next for Man Utd and Kane?

Both ten Hag and United’s recruitment team will spend the few months leading up to the transfer window sounding out how realistic a prospect it is to bring Kane to Old Trafford.

The centre-forward has already proven his quality in the Premier League season after season, as shown by the fact he is chasing down Alan Shearer’s all-time goalscoring record.

The England captain has broken the 20-goal barrier for the sixth time in his career this term and will hope to add more goals as he aims to bring what could be his final campaign at Tottenham to a strong conclusion.

Therefore, Kane would look to be a foolproof signing for the Red Devils this summer, and a fee of £100m could be a bargain if it fires ten Hag’s outfit into title contention.