Manchester United could be in a 'battle' with German giants Bayern Munich this summer for a new striker as both are keen to acquire Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The trio have all been in fine goalscoring form for their respective clubs this summer and have attracted plenty of interest due to their clinical nature in front of the target.

Manchester United latest news - Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Randal Kolo Muani

Recently, 90min have reported that Tottenham Hotspur forward Kane will hold off on discussing a new contract in north London until Spurs decide who their next permanent manager will be amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich in his services.

Bayern Munich see the 29-year-old as a priority signing this summer, while Manchester United have a strong sense of admiration towards Kane; however, they will not be dragged into a bidding war to land the €90 million-rated (£79 million) England international.

As per the same outlet, the Red Devils are also keen on bringing Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen to Old Trafford in the off-season, though they face stiff competition from Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

German publication Sport 1 have revealed that the two European giants' overlapping interest in strikers does not stop there, as both sides are also in the mix to land Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani, who has bagged 20 goals in 39 appearances this term in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about the trio amid interest in their services?

Transfer insider Jones has delivered a detailed update on the state of play surrounding the trio and has tipped Manchester United and Bayern Munich to fight it out to secure their key forward targets.

Jones told GMS: "What I find interesting is how Man United and Bayern Munich are profiling the same players as their striker for next season. Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randall Kolo Muani are three of the main targets for both clubs and that makes for an interesting summer. It is a top priority for both clubs to sign a centre forward and it will be interesting to see who makes the first move and in which direction.

"Kolo Muani is more affordable but he’s also less proven. However, I can see Bayern still pushing for him as strongly, given he is in the Bundesliga and doing well for Eintracht Frankfurt. I was speaking to a contact in Germany the other day who was suggesting they are really hot on him but were not clear on whether he would move this summer. The funds involved with signing Kane and Osimhen are much more significant, but it’s a proven goal record you are paying for. We will get a better feel for this situation from both England and Germany soon but the number nine hunt seems like it will lead these two into battle with each other."

Who are Manchester United most likely to sign this summer out of the trio?

It's really difficult to tell at this point who would be the most obvious signing for Manchester United to make; however, Kane sticks out due to already plying his trade in England.

The 29-year-old has netted 25 goals this season in 42 matches, as per Transfermarkt. At the same time, Kane is only 55 goals away from becoming the all-time Premier League top goalscorer outright ahead of Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer, which is an accolade he will be desperate to achieve before the end of his career.

Moving to Manchester would also present the opportunity for Kane to compete for regular silverware, something that Tottenham have struggled to do of late.

Osimhen has also notched 25 goals in 2022/23 so far this term and is valued at around €100 million (£88 million) by Transfermarkt, though he could cost up to £150 million to entice to Old Trafford, according to a report from Il Mattino.

Lastly, €65 million-rated (£57 million) Kolo Muani has the potential to lead the line for an elite side; nevertheless, it remains to be seen what direction he will choose to take if he is to seek a new challenge heading into 2023/24.