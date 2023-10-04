Highlights Manchester United's £560,000 per-week trio are viewed as "outsiders" at the club.

The club tried to sell them during the summer transfer window, but they remained at Old Trafford despite opportunities to leave.

Their presence in the squad highlights the problems ten Hag faces in his starting XI.

Manchester United’s trio of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek are viewed as “outsiders” at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with a claim on “problems” for Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to their Premier League campaign this term.

Man Utd news – Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek

Manchester United expected a clear out of their squad this summer, as ten Hag aims to develop a side in his own mould, looking to build on last term’s Carabao Cup triumph and third-placed Premier League finish. However, a massive turnover didn’t occur, with David de Gea and Fred being the only two matchday regulars moved on from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils still generated revenue from the sales of backup stopper Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace for somewhere in the region of £20m and Anthony Elanga to Nottingham Forest for a reported £15m.

United tried to sell Maguire, Martial and van de Beek during the summer transfer window, but the trio remained at Old Trafford despite opportunities to leave. The former turned down a potential £30m switch to West Ham United in favour of fighting for his place under ten Hag, despite being stripped of the captaincy by the Dutchman before the season began.

Harry Maguire - Career statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 178 7 5 41 1 England 59 7 2 12 1 Sheffield United 166 12 10 31 3 Leicester City 76 5 3 15 1 Hull City 74 3 5 16 0 Wigan Athletic 16 1 1 4 0 Sheffield United U18 2 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Martial underwent exit talks during the summer, with the signing of Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund pushing the forward further down the pecking order. West Ham, Inter and Fenerbahce expressed an interest in the striker, but a switch never transpired, and the Frenchman remains at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has just one year remaining on his deal, meaning he can negotiate a pre-contract offer with clubs from abroad during the winter transfer market. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Martial is “lucky” to still be at Old Trafford, given the seeming inevitability of his departure over the last market.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe reports that Ligue 1 outfit Lorient pulled out of a move to sign van de Beek on Deadline Day, unimpressed with the midfielder’s attitude towards the potential of joining them. The Dutchman reportedly rejected a move to the club in mid-August before making himself available once alternative offers didn’t arrive.

Despite the trio being outcasts at the club, ten Hag brought all three players into action during the latter stages of United’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last weekend. None could make a difference as the Red Devils slipped to tenth place in the Premier League, enduring their fourth defeat of the domestic season.

The size of ten Hag’s problems are being underlined – Dean Jones

Jones has suggested that ten Hag’s need to play the trio last Saturday is “not a great place to be in.” The journalist believes they aren’t players that the Dutchman wanted to be calling upon. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's not a great place to be in at all. They're relying on bringing in players they didn't want at the football club for the season. So, ultimately, these guys are viewed as outsiders right now. They're not a big part of the plan, and they're not players that ten Hag wanted to be calling upon. So, it kind of underlines just how big the problems are for ten Hag in terms of his actual starting XI at the moment, the fact that he is having to call on these people.”

WATCH: Video from Man Utd 0-1 Palace shows how badly Old Trafford roof needs fixing

Where do Maguire, Martial and van de Beek’s futures lie?

The £560,000 per-week trio remain at Manchester United for now but must consider alternative options with gametime under ten Hag set to be limited. However, the club will be eager to clear the three off the books as they look to make room for fresh signings in 2024.

Maguire has become somewhat of a joke figure at Old Trafford, but his refusal to move to West Ham suggests he is content with his status as a reserve in ten Hag’s side. His future is arguably the most undecided of the trio.

United will not offer Martial fresh terms on his £250,000 per-week contract before the January transfer window, offering the former Monaco star the opportunity to leave Old Trafford after arriving in the summer of 2015.

The Red Devils were desperate to move van de Beek out of the club and even considered a temporary loan move to the Super Lig following the closure of the English transfer window. However, a switch didn’t materialise, though a transfer away from Old Trafford seems possible during the January transfer window.