Highlights Harry Maguire's time at Manchester United has been a disaster, and the club may regret choosing him over other potential defenders.

United considered several defenders before signing Maguire, including Nathan Collins, Issa Diop, and Nikola Milenkovic.

Signing Raphael Varane in 2021 has been a success, but United could have strengthened their defense earlier by signing him or other players on the list.

Harry Maguire's nightmare saga at Manchester United finally seems to be coming to an end, with reports suggesting the centre back could be on his way to West Ham United soon.

The Englishman joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2019 for an eye-watering £80m, which was the world record for a defender at the time. The move came off the back of an impressive spell at Leicester City, and the general belief was that the club had found their long-term answer at centre back with the signing.

How wrong they were. It's safe to say the move was a bit of a disaster, and what may hurt United more than selling him to the Hammers at a £50m loss, is the fact they had actually looked at a variety of other defenders before settling on Maguire. From young prospects to established greats, there were plenty of names on the club's radar at the time, but they eventually went with the Englishman, a decision they'd probably want to redo if given the chance.

Who did they look at, though? We're about to tell you. Here are 10 defenders that United were looking at before they signed Maguire in 2019 and what happened to them since.

Nathan Collins - Brentford

It seems United had a firm eye on the future when they were looking at Nathan Collins as a potential deal in the summer of 2019. At just 18 years old, the defender had yet to prove himself on the biggest stage and had just come out of Stoke City's youth team at the time.

He's since gone from strength to strength, though, and after a couple of strong seasons with the Potters, he earned a move to the Premier League and joined Burnley, before switching to Wolverhampton Wanderers one year later.

After one solitary season at the Molineux, where Collins was a bright spark in an otherwise dull season for the club, he was snapped up this summer by Brentford, who paid a club record fee of £23m for the Irishman.

Issa Diop - Fulham

After a strong debut season at West Ham, United identified Issa Diop as a potential target in the summer of 2019 but ultimately decided against making a move for the centre-back.

At just 22 years old, the Red Devils may have felt he needed more time to progress at the top level before they took a chance on him, and it was probably for the best as his career hasn't progressed all that much.

After four years at the Hammers, he made the switch to fellow London club Fulham and played a key role as the side exceeded expectations last season and comfortably avoided relegation.

Nikola Milenkovic - AFC Fiorentina

Having arrived at AFC Fiorentina in 2017, Nikola Milenkovic hit the ground running in Italy, and by the summer of 2019, there were several different sides weighing up a potential move for the defender, including United.

Despite the interest from elsewhere, the Serbian international remained in Florence and has been a regular in the side's first team ever since, making no less than 37 appearances in every single season since.

Eric Dier - Tottenham Hotspur

Initially a central midfielder, Eric Dier was moved into the heart of Tottenham Hotspur's defence, and impressed enough in the role that United took an interest in him.

He remained at Spurs, though, with the Red Devils landing Maguire instead, and has been a firm figure at the heart of the club's back line every year since. Dier isn't without his vocal critics, though, so it's not hard to imagine he'd have received a similar amount of the public backlash that the former Hull City defender has faced over the last few years.

Merih Demiral - Atalanta

After impressing at Sassuolou the year before, Merih Demiral was hot property in the summer of 2019, and United were one of many teams who took a look at the defender.

He eventually joined Juventus, though, and it's fortunate for United he did, with the Turkish international struggling to find his feet at the Old Lady. His first season at the club saw him make just six league appearances and after two disappointing years, he was shipped out to Atalanta on loan before joining the club permanently last year. He's since rediscovered the form he showed earlier in his career.

Samuel Umtiti - LOSC Lille

After a couple of strong seasons to kick off his career at Barcelona, followed by a World Cup triumph in 2018, Samuel Umtiti seemed to be on top of the world, but injuries really hindered his growth and progression from that point on.

After missing most of the 2018-19 season due to injury, United considered making a move for the Frenchman, but decided against it, likely due to his fitness issues, and the decision proved to be a smart one. The 29-year-old played just 35 more games for the Spanish side over the course of the next three years before he joined Lecce in Italy on loan last year.

After impressing, he joined LOSC Lille this summer and will hopefully rejuvenate his career in his homeland.

Toby Alderweireld - Royal Antwerp

It felt like United were linked with Toby Alderweireld for years at one point. With the former Spurs man constantly linked with a move to the Red Devils during his prime.

2019 was no different, with the side considering a move for the Belgian, but nothing ever came to fruition, and he remained at Spurs for the next two seasons, before he joined Al-Duhail in Qatar in 2021.

After one year with the side, he returned to Belgium, signing with Royal Antwerp and has been with the club since.

Raphael Varane - Manchester United

The only player on this list that the Red Devils eventually signed anyway, the club had identified Raphael Varane as a potential target coming off the back of three straight Champions League triumphs with Real Madrid.

The defender was considered one of the best in the world, but United didn't make an official bid, instead signing Maguire. They eventually signed Varane anyway in 2021, and the move has been an undeniable success. The Frenchman has significantly strengthened the club's back line and they likely wish they'd have got the deal done when they were initially interested two years earlier.

William Saliba - Arsenal

This one could have been a game-changer. Having burst onto the scene at Saint-Etienne during the 2018-19 season, there were more than a handful of clubs interested in William Saliba's services, including United.

At just 18 years old, though, he wasn't quite ready to make an immediate impact in the club's defence, and he actually joined Arsenal instead. After a slow start to life at the Emirates, including several loan spells back to France to Saint-Etienne, OGC Nice and Marseille, he finally got a chance at the Gunners and has quickly become one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

Imagine if he'd have joined United and not Arsenal, the impact would have been huge considering the role he played in the Gunners' title challenge last year.

Matthijs de Ligt - Bayern Munich

There were no young defenders rated higher than Matthijs de Ligt in the summer of 2019. Coming off the back of a historic Champions League campaign with Ajax, it seemed like every club in the world wanted a piece of the Dutch star, and United were definitely interested in his services.

The prospect had his pick of the bunch essentially and decided to join Juventus in Italy, where he spent the next three years with the club. It wasn't all plain sailing for De Ligt at the Old Lady, though, and he never quite reached the levels of stardom that many expected. Last summer, he joined Bayern Munich and made 43 appearances as the club once again won the Bundesliga.

Just imagine how different United's fortunes could have been if they'd signed any one of these 10 players instead of Maguire. With that being said, there's no guarantee they'd have Erik ten Hag right now, or Lisandro Martinez if they had, so they're actually probably grateful for how things eventually played out.