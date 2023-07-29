Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made the correct choice by appointing a pivotal player to take on a new role at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils head coach hopes he can improve on last season’s third-placed finish heading into next month’s Premier League kick-off.

With Manchester United’s campaign underway in less than three weeks, ten Hag has already gone about freshening up his squad after qualifying for this season’s Champions League.

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has arrived at Old Trafford in a deal that could eventually reach £60m, adding a creative spark to ten Hag’s rigid midfield.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana was next through the door, replacing the departed David de Gea, who left the Manchester giants at the end of his contract last season.

The 27-year-old stopper could cost up to £47.2m, having helped the Milanese giants reach an unexpected Champions League final last term, falling at the last hurdle to treble winners Manchester City.

However, ten Hag has also ruffled feathers amongst those already in the United camp, having decided to relieve Harry Maguire of his duties as club captain and hand them over to Bruno Fernandes.

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Man Utd will make a massive loss on Maguire, having paid £80m to sign the centre-back from Leicester City in 2019 - a world record fee for a defender.

And the transfer insider believes it’s the correct decision to hand the captaincy to Fernandes, valued at £64m by Transfermarkt, and claims he is a player that “opponents hate.”

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Fernandes?

Speaking about Fernandes, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He brings consistency in always being on the pitch every week, through thick and thin. And he’s been that way ever since arriving at the club, to be honest.

“Good times and bad, Bruno has been out there trying to deliver, and I think this is a moment when having a captain that can deliver big moments might be a wise move.

“Maguire would never decide a game, define a team performance, or inspire a trophy win.

“The fighting qualities he has too, even playing right on the edge and being the man opponents hate, is something that United can use to their advantage. I think he’s the right choice.”

What next for Man Utd this summer?

With the Premier League’s kick-off drawing ever closer, ten Hag must begin preparations for his side’s opening fixture when Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Old Trafford on 14th August.

The Dutchman then aims to get the upper hand on new Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou as the Red Devils travel to Hotspur Way before Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest make the trip to the Theatre of Dreams the following weekend.

A return to the capital rounds off Man Utd’s opening four fixtures before the season's first international break, as Mikel Arteta’s new-look Arsenal outfit take on ten Hag’s side at the Emirates Stadium.

Therefore, ten Hag must ensure that his side prepare for a return to competitive action in the short term.

And the Dutchman’s bold decision on the captaincy has at least settled one matter before the Red Devils’ return to the pitch at Old Trafford.