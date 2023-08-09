Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could have been willing to keep Harry Maguire at Old Trafford after appreciating his attitude to recent setbacks, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils’ focus has turned to outgoings after making three signings for the Manchester giants this summer.

Man Utd transfer news – Harry Maguire

After spending almost £165m on arrivals this summer, Manchester United could aim to offload players before the 1st September transfer window deadline.

The Red Devils are working on the exits of players, including Fred and Donny van de Beek, as they aim to clear space in both the squad and the wage bill to make any further additions during the market.

Meanwhile, according to Sheth, West Ham United have agreed a £30m deal in principle with Man Utd over a £30m to sign Maguire, with personal terms not expected to become an issue.

The writing has been on the wall for the centre-back, who was stripped of the captaincy earlier this summer, handing over the armband to midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire has spoken to ten Hag about his future with the Red Devils, with the defender only desiring a move to a top-level club.

However, with West Ham being the only serious bidder so far during the market, Maguire may find his options limited heading into the final weeks of the transfer window, with a switch to the London Stadium now seeming to be the most likely outcome of the transfer saga.

And Sheth has claimed that ten Hag could have appreicated Maguire's attitude to fight for his place in the squad.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and Maguire?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s not an easy deal to do. But I think there was a willingness from all parties that this one could potentially get done. Ten Hag respects Maguire. He handled the loss of the captaincy well. And ten Hag is that kind of manager whereby if a player is under contract, and he goes to ten Hag and says, ‘I’m staying, and I want to fight for my place’, ten Hag actually likes that. He wants that kind of attitude in his squad.”

What next for Man Utd this summer?

Maguire’s departure is not the only item on the agenda before the 1st September transfer deadline.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag is a fan of left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and could therefore be willing to sell Brandon Williams, a target for Leeds United this summer.

Meanwhile, Jones has claimed to GMS that goalkeeper Dean Henderson could still leave Old Trafford, despite Zion Suzuki’s rejection of a move to the club, due to an unwillingness to act as a backup to Andre Onana.

And the transfer insider also told GIVEMESPORT that United are open to selling Anthony Martial, with the Frenchman having options in England and abroad.