Manchester United defender Harry Maguire’s days at the club are seemingly numbered, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that the Englishman would be wise to seek a challenge elsewhere.

Back in 2019, the 13-time Premier League champions shelled out a hefty £80m fee for the former Leicester City player, but he has endured a turbulent stint since the move.

Manchester United transfer news – Harry Maguire

As reported by The Athletic, Manchester United snubbed a bid worth £20m from West Ham United as the east London-based outfit are seeking reinforcements after the loss of Declan Rice.

Sky Sports now report that David Moyes’ side are expected to lodge an improved bid for Maguire, though his current employers will only listen to offers they deem “fair market value”.

The 57-cap England international was recently stripped of his Manchester United captaincy by Erik ten Hag, but this act is just a reminder of how far down the pecking order he has fallen.

Since his arrival four years ago, Maguire has made 175 appearances for the club, though he featured in just 16 Premier League fixtures last season as Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane formed a formidable central defensive partnership.

Even Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are preferred by Ten Hag over the former club captain, which means embarking on a new challenge should be high on Maguire’s agenda.

According to MailOnline, Maguire is just one of the names on the club’s chopping board and would be allowed to move on should a £40m offer be lodged, though reports have suggested the defender is reluctant to leave the red half of Manchester this summer.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Manchester United and Harry Maguire?

When quizzed whether Maguire’s fortunes could be turned around at the club, Taylor said that there’s little chance of that happening and that a move away this summer would be the ideal solution.

The Daily Express journalist believes his sacred spot in the England set-up would not be in jeopardy should he elect to join a new club this summer.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I don’t think it ever will, I think he’s better off leaving now. I think it has been clear at the start of the summer as well that he would have been better off leaving.

"And I’m quite surprised he hasn’t shown more openness to join West Ham United, I think that’d be a great move for him. I think he’d be playing regularly, and I still think he makes the England team if he is playing week in week out, regardless of the fact he’s not playing for United anymore.”

All The Latest Summer Transfer News: Done Deals, Gossip And Rumours

What next for Manchester United?

In his second summer as Manchester United boss, Ten Hag has potentially ironed out his centre-forward and goalkeeping woes with the signings of Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana, respectively, while adding Mason Mount to his midfield department, too.

However, the former Chelsea star is not the only midfielder the Dutchman has set his eyes on as Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is also being targeted, though Gazzetta dello Sport claim that they have had their opening proposal rejected.

Both Barcelona and Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the Moroccan gem, but it is Manchester United that have emerged as front-runners in the race, according to reports in Italy.

Concerns over a worthy Casemiro understudy have arisen and, especially now with Kobbie Mainoo’s latest injury, sealing a deal for Amrabat would be a wise decision given his importance for his nation and La Viola.