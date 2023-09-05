Manchester United having to play Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire in last Sunday’s defeat at Arsenal is “extremely worrying”, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the Old Trafford outfit in Erik ten Hag’s second season at the helm.

The Red Devils have endured a below-par start to the campaign as they look ahead to their return to the Champions League this month.

Man Utd news – Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire

It’s safe to assume that Manchester United fans will be baffled at how Evans and Maguire have made Premier League appearances at the start of the 2023/24 season. Earlier this summer, the MailOnline reported that United had slapped a £50m price tag on Maguire, who was available for transfer having been stripped of the captaincy at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old centre-back was approached by West Ham United ahead of a potential £30m move in mid-August. However, the switch fell through, with the England international’s departure leaving the Red Devils with little time to secure a replacement. As it transpired, Maguire remained with the Manchester giants beyond last Friday’s transfer deadline, with ten Hag labelling the defender an important part of the squad.

Meanwhile, Manchester United secured the signature of former centre-back Evans on Deadline Day, having extended his short-term contract to a one-year deal. The 35-year-old had trained with the squad during their pre-season tour and has impressed in training, earning him a full-time offer this season. Jones has recently described United’s signing of Evans as “truly incredible” in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Evans and Maguire at Man Utd?

Jones claims that “everybody was in disbelief” following the realisation that Evans and Maguire would partner each other in the closing stages of Man Utd’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s extremely concerning that that's where Man Utd are. Everybody was in disbelief when we realised what we were about to witness. Man Utd under ten Hag in his second season. There was supposed to be evolution happening at this point. And they're heading into a game against one of the best teams in the league and their long-term rivals, and in the final stage of the game, you've got Maguire and Evans side by side. It's incredible and extremely worrying for Man Utd that that's where they're at.”

What next for Man Utd?

Whilst there was amazement at Evans and Maguire pulling on their kit at the Emirates, the £290,000 per-week duo may be in for more appearances following the international break. According to the Evening Standard, Lisandro Martinez is doubtful for Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers alongside Man Utd’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on 16th September.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane will be out for “a few weeks” after coming off in the Red Devils’ 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest last month. Some sources have claimed the Frenchman could be in for a six-week lay-off. And Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof was hooked in the defeat at Arsenal after suffering from an illness which could rule him out of his country’s European Championship qualifiers.