Manchester United defender Harry Maguire leaving would suit both parties this summer with a significant upgrade available from Serie A, Daily Express Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Maguire has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season after the arrival of Erik ten Hag as manager, despite remaining as club captain.

Manchester United news - Harry Maguire

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing the out-of-favour centre-back to North London. With the appointment of former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, Spurs are now working towards appointing a sporting director and 'plotting their summer recruitment' - which could see Maguire unite with England teammate Harry Kane.

As per Fabrizio Romano, both Manchester United and Maguire have agreed that he will leave the club where he has made 118 Premier League appearances across four seasons and won the EFL Cup this season. Kim Min-jae, Serie A defender of the season during Napoli's title-winning campaign, has been cited as a replacement.

Romano indicates that the South Korean has a release clause active only during July, with the fee required to sign the defender believed to be around £52 million (€60 million) as reported by ESPN.

What has Taylor said about Manchester United and Maguire?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I do feel like it would suit all parties for Maguire to move on this summer. And I think United fans would really welcome the chance to potentially sign a form of upgrade. Kim Min-jae has been mentioned, and as someone who has been named the best defender in Serie A this season, I think it would be fair to say that is an upgrade on Harry Maguire."

Would Min-jae be a significant upgrade on Maguire?

Min-jae is a complete modern defender and a vast improvement on Maguire, whose limitations make him ill-fit to ten Hag's style of football. Unlike Maguire, Min-jae is able to receive the ball from the goalkeeper and play out from the back under pressure and is incredibly mobile for his size, meaning he can push the defensive line up to halfway and still be able to cover the space in behind.

At 26, there is still room for the player to improve, too, as Min-jae only has two seasons of European football under his belt despite his age. Min-jae is also comfortable playing on the left side of the centre-back pairing, despite being naturally right-footed.