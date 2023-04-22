Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been given a 'massive opportunity' at Old Trafford due to their shortage of fit central defenders, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has been in and out of Erik ten Hag's starting lineup; however, he could be set to play a key role for the Red Devils across the season run-in.

Manchester United latest news - Harry Maguire

Manchester United's official website confirmed last week that Lisandro Martinez will miss the rest of the season due to fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

The report also states that his positional counterpart Raphael Varane is set to miss a few weeks of action after encountering an injury problem of his own, leaving Maguire alongside Victor Lindelof, Teden Mengi and forgotten man Phil Jones as the only available options for ten Hag to choose from in the coming weeks.

England international Maguire played the entire 90 minutes of the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend in the Premier League, recovering from a shaky start to help his side record a vital three points in their quest to secure Champions League qualification, as per BBC Sport.

In his post-match interview, as cited by The Manchester Evening News, ten Hag praised Maguire's performance, stating: "[The defence] was very good, a really solid performance from all on the pitch today. The centre-backs had great cooperation, and the full-backs were brilliant in and out of possession, too. Harry and Victor dominated their opponents."

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Maguire?

Journalist Jones thinks that Maguire has an opening to help Manchester United finish the season strongly at Old Trafford.

Jones told GMS: "Obviously, he's got a big moment ahead in the future and they've got to talk about whether he remains part of this setup. This is a massive opportunity and I think that that's the way we should flip this right now. If United do manage to achieve everything that they're capable of achieving this season, then Harry Maguire is going to be integral to that. He might yet find himself a lifeline at United."

Does Harry Maguire have a future at Manchester United beyond this season?

It's difficult to say right now, though he will do his chances of staying at the club no harm if he carries on churning out consistent performances.

During his time at Old Trafford, questions have always lingered surrounding whether he can live up to his £80 million price tag that he was acquired for from Leicester City in 2019; however, the Manchester United captain has been a reliable presence when called upon this season, making 27 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored shows that the 30-year-old has made an average of 2.7 clearances per game in the Premier League this term, demonstrating his acute awareness of dangerous attacking situations.

We probably won't find out until the summer if Maguire is someone who will be around for the foreseeable future at Manchester United; nevertheless, he is likely to play an important role for ten Hag's side in the remainder of 2022/23.