Highlights Harry Maguire has no regrets about a big decision he made during the summer transfer market.

The 30-year-old's form has been criticised, but he believes that more playing time in upcoming matches will allow him to get back on track.

Erik ten Hag's side take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League this weekend.

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire has no regrets about his decision during the summer transfer window at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on the player’s considerations surrounding his future.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils squad have endured a difficult start to their Premier League campaign.

Man Utd news – Harry Maguire

Maguire has found himself in the headlines again this month after another dip in form has brought his selection in both the Manchester United and England squads into question. Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire and centre-back partner Jonny Evans had left everybody in disbelief following their outings in United’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal earlier this month. The Red Devils duo hadn’t been expected to be part of ten Hag’s squad at Old Trafford this summer but found themselves in the firing line in the late stages of the fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

Maguire was called up for England duty with Gareth Southgate’s squad and criticised for his role in Ukraine’s goal in their 1-1 draw with the Eastern European outfit in their Euro 2024 qualifier. The 30-year-old was left out of the starting XI for last week’s friendly with Scotland but found himself on the pitch as a half-time substitute with the Three Lions 2-0 up at the break.

England held on to secure a 3-1 win, but Maguire will be distressed at how he conceded an own goal at Hampden Park, sticking out a leg to divert the ball past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, which had threatened to let the Scots back into the game at 2-1. The £190,000 per-week earner was blasted by the press. Following the game, his mother came out with a lengthy statement condemning the flack her son had been taking in recent weeks:

“As a mum, seeing the level of negative, and abusive comments my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and totally unacceptable to any walk of life, never mind someone who works his socks off for club and country. “I was there in the stand as usual. It's not acceptable what's been created over nothing. I understand that in the football world, there are ups and downs, positives and negatives, but what Harry receives has gone far beyond "football". For me, seeing him go through what he's going through is not okay. “I would hate to see any other parents or players go through this in the future, especially the young boys and girls breaking through the ranks today. Harry has a massive heart, and it's a good job he's mentally strong and can handle it as others may not be able to. I wish this sort of abuse on nobody!”

Maguire missed out Man Utd's clash with Bayern on Wednesday evening, after an injury claim ruled him out of the Champions League group stage meeting.

Read More: The biggest downfalls in football ft. Sancho, Hazard & Pogba

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Maguire?

Jones has revealed that Maguire has no regrets about turning down a potential £30m move to West Ham United this summer, with the centre-back unconvinced about the club’s ability to help him return to form. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I'm told he hasn't got any regrets about that move because he just didn't feel like any of it exactly fitted what he needed in that moment. It wasn't just the financials which I talked about. It was also the move for him. The level of the club, was it going to be right? Were the players around him going to help him get back to form? Leaving Man Utd to him is a massive step. He probably won't ever return to a club of that stature.”

Harry Maguire Premier League stats vs Man Utd centre-backs 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 0(1) 3 5 2(2) 0(1) Average rating 5.88 6.69 6.17 6.25 6.04 Aerial duels won per game 1 1 0.2 0.8 1 Tackles per game - 0.7 1.4 0.3 1 Interceptions per game - 0.3 0.4 0.3 - Stats according to WhoScored

What has Maguire said about his form?

Maguire has suggested that his lack of playing time has impacted his form, and with Champions League and Carabao Cup football now entering the fray, ten Hag may have more reason to pick him (via the Express):

“I know, at the moment, when I have not started a game in the first four games of the season, the story comes to me. I want to play games. I want to play football. The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week, and the manager didn’t select me, but we have lots of games coming up now, and I am sure I will play lots of games.”

What next for Man Utd and Maguire?

After this week’s Champions League opener at Bayern Munich, United travel to Turf Moor to take on Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, with the hosts looking for their first Premier League victory. A double-header at Old Trafford against Crystal Palace follows, with Maguire likely to play a role in their third-round Carabao Cup tie on 26th September before the same fixture in the Premier League four days later.

Galatasaray and Brentford visit Manchester in the Champions League and Premier League, respectively, before the season’s second international break. Whether Maguire continues to be selected for his country remains to be seen.