Manchester United star Harry Maguire has accepted his career there is over.

And the news doesn’t get much better for the £85 million England defender.

What's the latest on Harry Maguire's future at Man Utd?

Potential suitors on the same level as United are, at present, non-existent as his team of advisors look to find a way forward for the centre-back.

It’s believed fellow United stars also agree Maguire is unlikely to be at the club next season as the centre-back attempts to protect his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the 2024 Euro’s in Germany in June next year.

So far, I understand United have had no serious interest in Maguire who is now surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

United manager Erik ten Hag clearly sees no long-term future for club captain Maguire after making several key decisions on the players’ role within the team.

The major one is playing Luke Shaw as a left-sided centre back - once Maguire’s position - at a time when first choice defensive partnership Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are both out injured.

That’s been a slap in the face for 30-year-old Maguire who has also seen his former defensive partner Victor Lindelof revive his Old Trafford career in the absence of World Cup winners Martinez and Varane while the 54-cap England man is on the sidelines.

With Maguire, who reportedly earns £200,000-a-week according to Salary Sport, seemingly sitting out the last few weeks of his career with the Red Devils, the main aim for United is to recoup as much of their £80 million outlay to Leicester in 2019 as possible.

But having seen Maguire’s club career take a nose-dive even less than half that money appears wildly unrealistic.

So just what are Maguire’s options?

Aston Villa and West Ham have both been linked with the defender while Leeds could move for the Yorkshireman if they stay in the Premier League.

But the England star would surely see all three clubs a step down after skippering United.

Newcastle have been rumoured to be interested but with an eye on FFP after a heavy spend last summer a central defender commanding big wages may not be Eddie Howe’s priority.

Newly promoted Sheffield United would love their former star to return but wages in excess of £100,000-a-week mean he’d likely be too expensive for the Blades.

A move abroad may be something to consider with former United star Chris Smalling proving a hit under Jose Mourinho at Roma and showing there can be life after Old Trafford.

Inter Milan are rumoured to have expressed interest in a loan in January but nothing materialised although his management team are sure to be encouraged by a club of that profile checking Maguire out.

Whatever his next move, though, Maguire is in the end game at United and has accepted he must move to safeguard his career.

How much could Man Utd sell Anthony Elanga for?

Eric ten Hag has been told to sell to boost his summer transfer kitty - and that’s put the future of striker Anthony Elanga in the spotlight.

The 21-year-old Swedish international has only been deemed good enough for a back-up role since the United boss took charge last summer.

But United rebuffed several enquiries from both Premier League and Championship in January and club sources say there is substantial interest in the youngster already ahead of the summer.

Elanga has played 61 times for United and has ten caps for his country but he’s found his pathway to more games blocked by stars like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Newly promoted Burnley are believed to be one of up to 12 clubs who have checked on Elanga’s situation.

United would hope to bank as much as £16 million for the striker.

Is Amad Diallo in Erik ten Hag's plans for Man Utd next season?

Erik ten Hag has decided to run the rule over winger Amad Diallo on the club’s tour to America this summer.

The United boss is said to be impressed by Diallo’s season on loan at Sunderland and will take the former £19 million Atalanta star on their pre-season tour.

If he impresses the youngster could be part of ten Hag’s squad next season. Attacking midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will also be given the chance to shine on the club’s USA summer jaunt.

Both are seen as valuable assets but loan moves for both next season are still on the table.

The same goes for 21-year-old Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri who could find his opportunities squeezed once Alejandro Garnacho, who has just signed a new five-year contract - is fit again.