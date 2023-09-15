Highlights Journalist Dean Jones believes an £81m duo can protect under-fire Manchester United star Harry Maguire.

The England international has endured a dreadful start to the month at club and international level.

Erik ten Hag's side begin their Champions League campaign next week.

Manchester United duo Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount could help Harry Maguire, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the Red Devils’ biggest problem at Old Trafford.

Head coach Erik ten Hag hopes the centre-back can recover from a disappointing few weeks at club and international level.

Man Utd news – Harry Maguire

It has been troublesome for Maguire since the turn of the month after rejecting a £30m move to West Ham United during the summer transfer window. The centre-back appeared alongside Jonny Evans for a cameo in the Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, criticised for his part in the Gunners' late two goals that sacrificed a point for ten Hag’s side. In a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, Jones suggested that Evans and Maguire’s appearances at the Emirates had ‘left everybody in disbelief.’

This week, the 30-year-old scored an own-goal in England’s 3-1 friendly victory in Scotland, brought on as a second-half substitute by Gareth Southgate. Speaking about his recent form this week, Maguire told The Express (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I can deal with criticism. The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week, and the manager didn’t select me, but we have lots of games coming up now. I am sure I will play lots of games.”

Maguire’s comments came after his mother released a lengthy statement expressing her concern at the player’s treatment by the media, dubbing the backlash “disgraceful” and “totally unacceptable in any walk of life.” However, talkSPORT pundit Martin Keown has defended Maguire, suggesting that he isn’t necessarily the main problem at the club and has lumbered some of the blame onto the midfield (via the MailOnline).

“Some of us talk about driving buses through football teams, and I think you could do that right now with Manchester United. It's really the midfield that's the issue, and Harry Maguire isn't necessarily the problem.”

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Maguire?

Jones believes that Amrabat and Mount, who could cost Man Utd an eventual combined £81m this summer, can help protect the backline at Old Trafford and help Maguire. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I've never felt Maguire himself was Man Utd’s biggest problem. I think a lot of the time, he does a decent job. As for what he is, he's not an elite centre-back anymore. So, if you came in with fresh eyes and looked at what Maguire is, you’d think he's doing okay for himself. But Man Utd do let themselves down with the players around those positions. I think the United midfield has been a huge problem. Now they've got Amrabat in, they've got the opportunity to fix that. If having Amrabat in there doesn't solve things, and having Mount as a selection choice, then United have issues.”

What impact can Amrabat and Mount have on Man Utd’s backline?

While Mount specialises in operating as a number eight, Amrabat’s talents lie in being the midfield enforcer, winning the ball back of the opposition and breaking up play. The Moroccan international’s presence at the base of United’s midfield will offer the backline an extra layer of protection, preventing players like Maguire from being exposed to opposition attacks.

Several goals conceded by Manchester United this season showcase how the defence suffers from a lack of support from the midfield. Taiwo Awoniyi’s opener in Nottingham Forest’s eventual 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford highlighted the trouble United have with their organisation across the field, with the team unable to get back into shape after losing the ball from their own corner.

Meanwhile, Mount should ease the pressure felt by the Red Devils' backline with his ability to pick up the ball and drive forward. The 24-year-old is an attacking presence in the middle of the park. But his ability to dictate games with his nous provides Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Maguire hope.

What next for Man Utd?

After this weekend’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, United face the unenviable task of travelling to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener. The German giants represent the sternest test the Red Devils should face in the group stage, though Galatasaray and Copenhagen won’t prove pushovers in Europe’s premier continental cup competition. United are competing in the competition for the first time in two years, having been demoted to the Europa League last season following their sixth-placed Premier League during the 2021/22 season.