Head coach Erik ten Hag could make changes following last weekend's 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Man Utd lost their Champions League opener 4-3 at Bayern Munich almost two weeks ago.

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire may be “half-expecting” to start in Tuesday evening’s Champions League group stage clash with Galatasaray at Old Trafford, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on who could be dropped in his place.

Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag is under pressure to provide a positive result in Europe.

Man Utd pre-Galatasaray team news – Harry Maguire

Despite failing to start a Premier League or Champions League clash for Manchester United this season, circumstances could lead to Maguire’s selection in ten Hag’s starting XI on Tuesday evening. The Red Devils have experienced an injury crisis across their backline, with the Dutchman having limited options to select from ahead of Galatasaray’s visit to Old Trafford.

Argentine international Lisandro Martinez will undergo a second operation on his broken metatarsal, potentially facing three months out of action. The 25-year-old suffered the original injury in a Europa League quarter-final clash with Sevilla in April but now faces another setback. That leaves Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Maguire as ten Hag’s senior centre-back options, whilst Raphael Varane could be a shoo-in following his return from injury last week.

Evans, aged 35, earned himself a short-term contract at Old Trafford and stepped in to produce an impressive performance in United’s 1-0 victory at Burnley last month. However, ten Hag must weigh up whether to play the veteran in a crucial Champions League clash, which United are under pressure to succeed in following their 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich two weeks ago.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire has no regrets about turning down a move to West Ham United last summer. The £190,000 per-week earner looked set for a £30m switch to the London Stadium but rejected the offer in favour of trying to earn his place back at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag could throw Maguire into the starting XI – Dean Jones

Jones believes that Maguire would be capable of performing in a clash against Galatasaray, which “could get tasty.” The journalist believes Lindelof’s below-par performances could mean that the 30-year-old is “half-expecting” to be considered for the game. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“If there was a genuine belief in Maguire from ten Hag, then you have to consider bringing him in for players beyond when you just have a complete injury crisis. So, when Lindelof perhaps isn't covering himself in glory, you'd like to think, if you were Maguire, that you've got a chance of coming into the team. This is a big fixture for Man Utd. Going back through the years, United vs Galatasaray has a bit of history. It's got a bit of bite to it. We imagine this game could get tasty, but could he throw Maguire into that situation? I think he could. I think it's a game that he would be able to manage fine, and if I was him, I’d be half-expecting to be considered for the game.”

Maguire could replace Lindelof against Galatasaray

Towards the end of Manchester United’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace last weekend, Maguire replaced Varane, with Lindelof also coming off the pitch in the closing stages. A second consecutive home Premier League defeat should spark ten Hag into making changes for Galatasaray’s visit, and Maguire should fancy his chances of getting a run-out.

The former United skipper was stripped of the captaincy of ten Hag this summer, given his lack of playing time under the Dutchman last season. But injuries and a lack of form may force ten Hag’s hand, with Lindelof hardly covering himself in glory in recent performances for the Red Devils.

What next for Man Utd and Maguire this month?

It’s been a difficult start to the Premier League campaign for ten Hag and Maguire, who have seen Man Utd slip to tenth place after seven games.

Unconvincing home victories against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest were followed by defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, signalling fury at Old Trafford. Ten Hag must secure a victory against Galatasaray to prevent further panic in Manchester before welcoming Brentford to the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon.

Following the season’s second international break, Man Utd travel to Sheffield United, who are reeling after 8-0 and 2-0 defeats at the hands of Newcastle United and West Ham United, respectively. Copenhagen visit Old Trafford in their third Champions League group stage clash before the unenviable task of toppling reigning treble winners Manchester City awaits on 29th October.