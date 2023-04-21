Manchester United captain Harry Maguire could be set to exit Old Trafford this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old has been in and out of Erik ten Hag's side this season as the Red Devils eye a top-four finish and further silverware before the close of play.

Manchester United latest news - Harry Maguire

Manchester United find themselves in something of a crisis in central defence as first-choice pairing Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been ruled out for the rest of the season, resulting in Maguire being drafted in for the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend, as per The Manchester Evening News.

The England international endured a shaky start to the affair, though he recovered well to help his side on their way to three points by keeping a clean sheet and now Manchester United could be set to rely on Maguire heavily in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, the rumour mill has kept swirling over his long-term future at Old Trafford, with The Sun claiming earlier this month that Leicester City are keen on a loan deal for Maguire next season.

Of course, Maguire left Leicester City for Manchester United in a deal worth £80 million in 2019, though any move would more than likely be contingent on the Foxes maintaining their Premier League status.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Harry Maguire?

Daily Express journalist Taylor thinks that Manchester United may struggle to move Maguire on this summer if they deem him surplus to requirements and try to cash in on the defender.

Taylor told GMS: "I feel like it's run its course [Maguire at Man Utd]; I do anticipate him to probably move on in the summer. I feel like the issue United have is they spent £80 million on him and they're probably going to ask for, say £40 million this summer and I don't think anyone's going to be willing to pay that figure."

What have Harry Maguire's stats been like this season?

Maguire's stats have not been terrible, in all honesty, this season, with WhoScored noting that the central defender has recorded around 2.7 clearances per game in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has also shown composure on the ball, maintaining a pass accuracy of 85.9% in the English top flight, proving to be a handy distributor from deep that has helped to kickstart offensive passages of play.

Truth be told, Maguire's problem this campaign has been the form of Varane and Martinez at the back, which has led him to make just 27 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Whether his time at Old Trafford ends after this term, Maguire has shown immense mental strength to recover from a torrid 2021/22 campaign and deserves immense credit for his return to form as he has restored much of his credibility following some solid displays for the Red Devils.