Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof could 'go along with Maguire' this summer at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has been a bit part player under Erik ten Hag so far, making just nine appearances in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United latest news - Victor Lindelof

Recently, The Mirror has reported that Lindelof has expressed frustration over his lack of involvement at Manchester United this season and has let loose that he will consider his future at the club in the summer.

The Sweden international is behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire in the pecking order at Old Trafford and has also been snubbed in favour of Luke Shaw in central defence at times this campaign.

Speaking to media while on international duty, Lindelof stated: "Like I said, I want to play, that's why I play football, I want to play games, but I haven't thought about that [his future], right now I'm just focusing on the national team and then of course, the rest of the season with the club, then in the summer we'll re-evaluate and see what is best."

Jose Mourinho's Roma have been credited with an interest in his services, while other clubs around Europe are believed to be keen on offering Lindelof a new challenge.

The Vasteras-born defender is on a contract worth £170,000 per week at the Red Devils, which is due to expire in the summer of 2024, as per Salary Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Victor Lindelof?

Journalist Jones believes that United should keep Lindelof, though also wouldn't be surprised if people call for him to be moved on in the summer.

Jones told GMS: "I mean, there's definitely going to be interest around all three of these players [Lindelof, Maguire and Eric Bailly] and United are going to have to decide who can go; they can't let all three go; it would just be become too difficult to manage. Personally, I'd be keeping Lindelof, but I know that a lot of people are making the argument that he should actually be one to go along with Maguire. I don't think it will just be Maguire that goes, I think two of the three will go."

Should Manchester United keep or sell Victor Lindelof this summer?

Given his contract situation, it may be wise to cut Lindelof loose this summer as his deal is nearing its final 12 months at Old Trafford.

Unless he is granted an extension, there is a risk that the Swede could choose to see out next season at the club, eventually leaving the Red Devils powerless to stop the defender from leaving on a free transfer in 2024.

Since joining in 2017 from Benfica for £30.7 million, Lindelof has made 217 appearances for Manchester United, registering four goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Regardless of whether he stays or departs this summer, the 28-year-old has been a reliable presence in the Red Devils' backline, which has earned United supporters' appreciation.