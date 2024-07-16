Highlights Man United eye Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Benfica's Joao Neves.

Manchester United are considering pursuing a deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to CaughtOffside.

The report suggests Wharton is ‘another name in United’s sights’ as the Red Devils continue their search for a new starting midfielder.

United could bring in several reinforcements in the middle of the park this summer as veterans Casemiro and Christian Eriksen face uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the Premier League in recent weeks, with clubs in Saudi Arabia keeping tabs on his situation.

United boss Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, has reportedly ‘given the green light’ to sell Eriksen before the transfer window shuts, as he looks to depart for first-team football.

The Red Devils could significantly rejuvenate their midfield before the new campaign as they look to bring in a new partner for starlet Kobbie Mainoo.

United have held talks over signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, while CaughtOffside suggests Crystal Palace’s Wharton and Benfica’s Joao Neves are also being considered.

The Red Devils Eye Midfield Signing

Wharton could be a cheaper alternative

According to CaughtOffside, Man United have identified several targets to bolster their midfield options, including Wharton and Neves.

The outlet suggests Palace’s starlet could be a cheaper option as Benfica will be reluctant to lower their demands below Neves’ £100m release clause this summer.

The Portugal international’s potential suitors, including Man United and PSG, could be forced to look elsewhere this summer, CaughtOffside suggests.

Wharton, who had a breakthrough campaign at Selhurst Park last season, is being lined up as an alternative to Neves.

Adam Wharton vs Kobbie Mainoo Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Stat (Per 90) Wharton Mainoo Chances created 1.6 0.6 Passing accuracy 80.34% 86.33% Forward passes 11.6 10.4 Tackles made 3.6 2.3 Take-ons completed 0.1 1.3 Fouls won 1.5 1.1 Aerial duel success 38.89% 42.5% Duels won 5.6 5.5 Ground duel success 59.43 55.19 Interceptions 1.6 1.1 Ball recoveries 5.5 4.4

Looking at the statistics, Wharton, who has been described as a player with 'Scholes-like' passing, ranks above young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in a host of different metrics.

The 20-year-old’s impressive form has captured the attention of many top English clubs, while Palace will be keen to keep hold of their promising midfielder this summer.

Wharton broke into Palace’s first team earlier this season as new boss Oliver Glasner showed trust in the England international after replacing Roy Hodgson in February.

In 16 league appearances for the Eagles, the powerful midfielder registered three assists and helped Palace end the season with six wins in the last seven matches.

Man United ‘Push’ for Leny Yoro

Real Madrid are his preferred destination

Manchester United are ‘doing everything possible’ to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer as the Red Devils aim to fend off competition from Real Madrid, his preferred destination.

Yoro, who enjoyed an impressive Ligue 1 campaign, is set to leave France in the next 12 months, with his current deal set to expire in 2025.

Lille have already accepted Man United’s £42m bid for the 18-year-old, who is yet to make a final decision over his future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Yoro has always given priority to Real Madrid, who were heavily linked with the Frenchman for the past two months, but are yet to present a formal offer to Lille.

