Highlights Frenkie de Jong's move to Manchester United isn't close, with no concrete talks, despite being appreciated as a top midfielder.

De Jong has excelled at Barcelona but may still move; United want a No. 6 midfielder under Ten Hag, but many other options are considered.

Options for United include Manuel Ugarte from PSG, Adrien Rabiot on a free, Sander Berge from Burnley, and Youssouf Fofana from Monaco,

Manchester United have been linked with Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong in recent days as Erik ten Hag looks to craft his side with the signing of a defensive-minded midfielder who is strong on the ball - but whilst Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman's move to Old Trafford isn't close with 'no concrete talks', there is an appreciation for the midfielder.

Ten Hag managed De Jong in the famous young Ajax side that reached the Champions League semi-finals back in 2019, including potential United signings Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui alongside former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech; but after their failure to win Europe's elite competition, De Jong left for Spain later that year. United are constantly linked, especially after Ten Hag's appointment - but that is a deal that is not going to happen for now, Romano has revealed.

United Have Been Linked with De Jong

The midfielder is a constant topic of discussion

De Jong was linked to United even before his £65m move to Barcelona, and having spent five years at the Camp Nou, the Netherlands international has mastered his craft with 42 Champions League appearances, 54 caps for his country and over 150 La Liga outings.

Frenkie de Jong's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 =15th Goals 2 =10th Key Passes Per Game 1.1 =4th Pass Accuracy Per Game (%) 93.1 5th Tackles Per Game 2.2 2nd Match rating 7.12 3rd

At the age of 27 the midfielder does seem to have a 'now or never' chance when it comes to moving to United, but they have been linked in recent months, despite Romano claiming that there is 'nothing concrete' at present.

Romano: United "Always Appreciated" De Jong

The Red Devils have watched the midfielder for some time

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that there was nothing concrete on De Jong's potential move to United; though there has been a historic appreciation for the player with United deeming him as 'one of the world's best' in his role. He said:

"I don't have any concrete update at the moment on Frenkie de Jong, to be honest. All I'm hearing is that there is nothing concrete or nothing advanced. "We know that there has always been an appreciation, a historical appreciation, and Ten Hag considers de Jong one of the best in the world in his role."

United Are Chasing Several Midfield Targets

The Red Devils are in dire need of engine room recruits

It's no secret that United do want a midfielder who is capable of playing in the No. 6 role under Ten Hag, and in terms of the qualities that he can bring to his side, there won't be many better suited players to Ten Hag's mantra than his former Ajax star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Jong has only scored two goals for the Netherlands despite featuring in 54 games.

Manuel Ugarte has been linked with a move from Paris Saint-Germain throughout the window but United won't make a move for him unless the French outfit lower their price; Adrien Rabiot has been linked on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Juventus at the start of July, and in recent days Burnley star Sander Berge has been linked with the short trip to Old Trafford, alongside Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana.

Who United will opt for remains to be seen, but De Jong would certainly be a superb addition to their ranks. Sofyan Amrabat didn't pull up any trees in his spell at the Theatre of Dreams, whilst Casemiro has declined physically over the past 12 months and someone younger who can come in to impress is vastly needed. De Jong offers technical brilliance in abundance, alongside youth on the Brazilian enforcer.

Related Man Utd 'Increasingly Confident' of Sealing Two More Signings Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt have been chased by United all summer, and the Red Devils are confident of securing a deal.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-08-24.