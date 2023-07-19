Manchester United have avoided an "absolute disaster" with Marcus Rashford, says journalist Dean Jones, who has made an interesting comparison between the forward and Mason Mount.

The Red Devils were in danger of losing the 25-year-old with his contract running down, but he has now put pen to paper on a new one.

Man United contract news — Marcus Rashford

On Tuesday, United confirmed that Rashford had signed a fresh deal until 2028.

"I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt," the England international told his club's official website after extending his contract.

"I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead."

Rashford was an incredibly important player for Erik ten Hag's side last season, scoring 30 goals in all competitions (via Transfermarkt), so his manager will be delighted that he is staying at Old Trafford.

What has Dean Jones said about Marcus Rashford and Man United?

Jones thinks it would have been a disaster for United if Rashford had left for a rival club like his new team-mate Mount but found such a scenario hard to imagine.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "Rashford, if he had left Man United, it would have sent out totally the wrong signals about where this club is heading. You can't imagine him doing a Mason Mount, for example, and taking a tour around Stamford Bridge with a beaming smile on his face. That would have been an absolute disaster for Man United if something like that unfolded.

"But yeah, to have Rashford in the building, to have him ready for next season, it's really good news for Man United and they'll be excited about what he can achieve."

What other contract situations do Man United need to sort out?

United will be pleased that Rashford, who is valued at around £69m by Transfermarkt, has signed a new deal. Again, he was so crucial for them last term.

However, there are other contract situations that they are going to have to address now or in the near future.

Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Fred, for example, will all be free agents in 2024, so it will be interesting to see what happens with them.

A decision may have already been made with the Brazilian midfielder, though, with Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that a move to Saudi Arabia this transfer window is possible.

In general, United can be happy with the business they have been able to do so far this summer. Getting Rashford to put pen to paper on a fresh contract and commit his future to the club is huge, while bringing in an experienced and versatile player like Mount should also give Ten Hag's squad a huge boost for the 2023/24 campaign.