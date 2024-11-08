Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg throughout this season, and are contemplating making a move for the starlet, according to the club's former chief scout.

Despite only turning 17 in June, Rigg has already made 39 appearances for the Sunderland first team, featuring in all 13 of the Black Cats' Championship games so far this campaign. As a result of this prominence at such a young age, the attacking midfielder is already garnering interest from a host of clubs, with United, Chelsea and Real Madrid said to be among those monitoring his progress.

The Red Devils have observed Rigg 'nearly every week' and have shortlisted him as a potential youth acquisition. Football Insider have revealed that the Manchester outfit are keen on signing a young star who they can develop and mould into a superstar, making a name for themselves at Old Trafford.

United Scouting Rigg

His performances have been 'very, very impressive'

Bursting onto the scene last season for Sunderland, Rigg has already been the subject of speculation surrounding his future and has been dubbed 'the best young English player since Jude Bellingham'. Liverpool and Chelsea were cited as clubs eyeing the teenager back in September, and it appears as though United have now joined the race.

Football Insider suggest that Sunderland aren't keen on sanctioning a departure for Rigg, although an offer in the region of £20-£30 million could be enough for one of the several suitors to land him.

Speaking to Football Insider, former United chief scout, Mick Brown, who remains well-connected, has confirmed that the north-west outfit have been watching the highly-coveted young player:

"He’s [Rigg] definitely one they’re interested in. He fits the profile of a young player who they can help develop. They’ve had scouts watching him closely at Sunderland nearly every week this season. They will know how good he is and how far they think he can go in the game, and from what I’ve heard they’ve been very impressed. Man United have a very good relationship with Sunderland behind the scenes, too. There are a number of young players up and down the country that they’ve sent scouts to watch, but Rigg’s performances have been very, very impressive. I think they’ll keep an eye on his progress and then determine whether they think he’s ready for the step-up, but all signs suggest he will be capable."

Rigg's Championship Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 13 Goals 3 Shots Per 90 1.63 Key Passes Per 90 2.27 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.73 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.27

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 08/11/2024