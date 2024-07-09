Highlights Manchester United's bid for Lille defender Leny Yoro has reportedly been accepted, with the club targeting a new centre-back.

United's €50m (£42m) offer is deemed 'clearly superior' to Real Madrid's proposal.

Yoro's preferred destination is Real Madrid, but may be swayed into a decision by United's accepted bid.

Manchester United's pursuit of a centre-back has not been the most successful so far after seeing a second bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite rejected, alongside UEFA banning a move for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo - but reports have suggested that the Red Devils have moved onto a new target in Lille defender Leny Yoro by having a bid accepted for the French prodigy.

Recent reports have suggested that United's focus is on Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, with their transfer window efforts ramping up in recent days as Zirkzee seems imminently set to move alongside De Ligt giving the 'green light' to a move to England - and that spree has continued, with a report suggesting that they have had a bid accepted for the starlet, who has been dubbed a 'generational talent'.

Manchester United Have Leny Yoro Bid Accepted

The Red Devils have turned their attentions away from other targets

The report from journalist Nabil Djellit states that United have made a written offer of €50million (£42million) to Lille for youngster Yoro as they aim to strengthen their backline - and it has been accepted by the French outfit, who had been expecting a bigger bid from Real Madrid.

The offer from the Red Devils is said to be 'clearly superior' to Real Madrid's proposal so far, with the Spanish outfit being far from a finalised deal despite being the most linked club throughout the transfer window.

Yoro's preferred destination is the European champions, but with United pushing and having a bid accepted, he could be forced into a decision that sees him take the chance to join a bigger club than Lille or holding out incase Madrid increase their offer for his services.

Liverpool have also been in the chase for his signature, according to various reports, but the Reds have yet to make a bid due to Yoro's preference to move to the Spanish capital - and whether they will do so given that United have made a bid remains to be seen.