Manchester United could have a 'big opportunity' to sign James Maddison from Leicester City, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Maddison is expected to remain in the Premier League, despite being relegated with Leicester this season and Romano believes United could be in the mix to sign him.

Manchester United transfer news - James Maddison

According to a report by The Sun, Maddison is one of a number of Leicester players set for an immediate Premier League return following relegation to the second tier.

It's claimed the England international isn't even considering sticking around at the King Power Stadium, instead he now has his sights on a big-money move to one of the Premier League's top sides.

There had been an expectation that Maddison would be on the move this summer, even if Leicester retained their top-flight status.

But now the Foxes' demotion to the Championship has been confirmed, Maddison will depart the East Midlands outfit when the transfer window opens later this year.

The report claims both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the star's situation, with Leicester likely to hold out for a hefty fee, despite their status as a second-tier side.

However, according to Romano, Erik ten Hag is also fond of the creative midfielder and United could launch a surprise move in the coming weeks.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Maddison to United?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano admitted United have been looking at Maddison, with the view to a summer move in mind.

On the 26-year-old, Romano said: "They know there will be competition, because now is a big opportunity I would say on the market to sign Maddison, now that they have been relegated. Newcastle will be there for Maddison, but they know there are other clubs informed, including Tottenham Hotspur and also including Manchester United. So it's not an easy one.”

How much is Maddison likely to be sold for?

As per the earlier Sun report, Leicester are believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of £40 million for Maddison.

A weighty figure for a side that will be playing in the Championship next season, there is a feeling that Leicester might feel short-changed with the eventual fee.

Once tipped to be a £100 million signing by ex-Liverpool and Scotland star Graeme Souness, Maddison has been a shining light in Leicester's rise - and then eventual fall - across the last five seasons.

However, with his best years as a Premier League player still ahead of him, it's likely a top-flight club will bag a £40 million bargain with the signing of Maddision this summer.