It was evident from Manchester United's derby encounter with Manchester City that their problems were more deep-rooted than simply poor finishing from their forwards, and boss Ruben Amorim is due for a share of the blame as a result.

The Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund debacle has definitely restrained Manchester United's progress since the pair joined up to form the club's striker's department last summer. Together, they share just six league goals and one assist, despite having made 30 and 25 appearances respectively.

However, United's supporting cast has rarely been up to scratch this season, and the club rank among the worst teams in the league for chance creation. Amorim must look to revamp not just his centre-forwards, but also his creative setup as this has also caused the side to struggle.

United Woeful in Creativity Department

The strikers aren't the only ones misfiring