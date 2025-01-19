Manchester United's poor season in the Premier League continued on Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 home loss to Brighton, leaving them 13th in the top-flight table, and recruitments are needed more than ever - and that has seen them linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens in a bid to fix their woes.

The Seagulls took the lead after just six minutes, and although Bruno Fernandes equalised from the spot, more mistakes at the back saw them lose a sixth home game at Old Trafford in just 12 Premier League outings. It's clear that attacking players are needed, with just 17 home goals in that time, and that has seen Gittens linked with a move.

Report: Man Utd 'Monitoring' Gittens Deal

The Dortmund winger has become a sought-after star across Europe

The report by Patrick Berger states that Bayern Munich are interested in Gittens, and are considering a summer transfer - but United are also monitoring the situation. Their interest is thought to be concrete, and with wingers likely to be needed at Old Trafford due to Marcus Rashford's career being in limbo and Antony set to move to Real Betis, it appears they have new men to target.

Jamie Gittens' Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =1st Goals 7 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =5th Shots Per Game 1.9 2nd Dribbles Per Game 3.1 1st Match rating 7.16 1st

A summer transfer for Gittens could be realistic if Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League, and with the Bundesliga outfit being 10th in the table and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Stuttgart, that could become a genuine possibility in the future. Gittens has impressed for Dortmund this season with 11 goals and five assists in just 26 games for the club in all competitions - an incredible tally which has seen him nab four goals in the Champions League.

The 'explosive' former Manchester City starlet only joined Dortmund back in July 2022 on a nominal fee from the Etihad Stadium outfit, but following an identical career path to Jadon Sancho, a move to United could see him flourish under Ruben Amorim in a similar fashion to Amad Diallo, who has shone as United's best player this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Gittens has 28 caps for England's youth sides.

Gittens already has 62 Bundesliga appearances and 15 Champions League outings at his young age, and becoming a star in England's under-21 side, there is plenty of room for growth - and it could be a huge coup for the Red Devils as their poor season went from bad to worse against Brighton.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-01-25.

