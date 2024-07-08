Highlights Manchester United's pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee may be complicated by his potential interest in AC Milan.

United has been in contact with Zirkzee's representatives for weeks, but doubts reportedly remain about his desire to join.

AC Milan's long-standing interest in Zirkzee could sway his decision, potentially dealing a blow to United's striker plans.

Manchester United's pursuit of Joshua Zirkzee appeared to take a turn for the best on Sunday afternoon when the striker was believed to have been closing in on a move to Old Trafford, according to reports - but an update late into the evening on Sunday by journalist Christopher Michel has negated those claims, stating that Zirkzee could be holding out for a move to AC Milan at the last minute.

The Bologna star has been in fine form this season, scoring 11 goals in Serie A as the Emilia-Romagna outfit finished fifth in the league - and as a result of UEFA's new competition co-efficients, secured qualification for their first Champions League campaign in 60 years. Zirkzee was a huge part of that and naturally has attracted interest in his services from other clubs across the continent, including United and Milan - but the striker has reportedly got cold feet over his Premier League move and could opt for the San Siro at the final hour.

Joshua Zirkzee Could Be Holding Out For AC Milan

Manchester United could be thwarted in their efforts

The report states that United have been in contact with Zirkzee's representatives for a number of weeks - but that in itself may have raised a slight issue.

Previous reports have suggested that the move hasn't 'gone hot' yet, and despite INEOS having given the green light for negotiations, there are supposedly doubts throughout Old Trafford that Zirkzee actually wants to come - with the Dutchman being linked to Milan instead.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Assists 4 =2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

The Italian side were touted with a move for him long before the striker was tipped with a switch to the Theatre of Dreams, and so that long-standing interest is there - which could sway Zirkzee's mind. Michel said:

"Manchester United has been in contact with his management for weeks. As previously reported, it hasn't gone hot yet. Now INEOS has given the green light for negotiations. But there are doubts at Manchester United [as to] whether Zirkzee really wants to come or would rather go to AC Milan."

United Would Undergo Huge Hammer Blow

The Red Devils are in need of a striker to rival Rasmus Hojlund

If Milan are the destination that Zirkzee actually wants to end the transfer window at, and if a hijack does take place, it would be a massive hammer blow to United's future plans if Michel's update comes to fruition - with the club having put all of their eggs in one basket for Zirkzee, in terms of signing a striker to support Rasmus Hojlund.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United haven't had a season where someone has scored 20+ goals in the Premier League since Robin van Persie's 20-goal haul back in 2012-13.

Anthony Martial's contract expired at the end of the campaign following a nine-year stint at Old Trafford, and with that in mind, Hojlund is the only out-and-out striker at the club - with the current situation ranking first-choice left-winger Marcus Rashford as the next best option to lead the line, alongside Bruno Fernandes in a false nine role.

A striker is needed to take the pressure off Hojlund; the young Dane enjoyed a decent first season in the top-flight with 10 strikes to his name, and whilst that will need to improve next season, it's by no means a poor season for a beginner coming into a side that was somewhat fractured as they recorded their worst-ever season in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-07-24.