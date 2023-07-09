Manchester United have explored the idea of signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani over the last 10 days, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The club’s pursuit of a seasoned centre-forward such as Harry Kane has been put on hold while Erik ten Hag has now turned his attention to the younger market.

Manchester United transfer news – Randal Kolo Muani

MailOnline have reported that Kolo Muani and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund are now United’s two top targets.

The report claims that Erik ten Hag is keen to have a new centre-forward secured before United begin pre-season training.

Even Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg took to Twitter in May to let his followers know that United were pushing more for the promising 24-year-old compared to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich.

At the beginning of May, Manchester Evening News reported that Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane was United’s pinpointed priority, while Erik ten Hag had also targeted Victor Osimhen as a potential incoming.

However, the Daily Mirror claimed that Kane would need to convince Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy to let him move to a fellow Premier League side, hence why the Manchester outfit cooled their initial interest in the England captain.

As alluded to, Hojlund is also on Ten Hag’s list, though United are reluctant to bid any higher than €60m, according to 90min.

The club’s budgetary restriction does also not bode well in their pursuit for Kolo Muani, seeing as Romano has now told GIVEMESPORT that the German side are hoping for a €100m (£85m) fee.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Manchester United and Randal Kolo Muani?

Journalist Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Kolo Muani has a hefty price tag of €100m, and that United are considering making a move.

Though, Romano did admit his current employers are hesitant to let him leave this summer.

He said:“For Kolo Muani, the price tag Is around €100m (£85m). It’s true that Manchester United had some contact in the last two weeks to explore the conditions of the story, but Eintracht want €100m and also, they still hope to keep the player for one more season and sell him in summer 2024.”

What would Randal Kolo Muani bring to Manchester United?

A new centre-forward has been required at Old Trafford for some while now, with Anthony Martial an unreliable asset and Wout Weghorst’s loan deal not being extended.

But why has Ten Hag shown an interest in Frankfurt’s Kolo Muani?

The nine-cap French international enjoyed a 15-goal domestic season in 2022/23, while he racked up another eight goals in cup competitions.

He became Frankfurt’s main outlet up top to help secure his side a Europa Conference League slot but is now looking to earn his corn elsewhere come September.

Kolo Muani has shown he is confident on the ball by completing 3.09 progressive carries, 2.2 successful take-ons, and 6.24 touches in the attacking penalty box per 90, according to Fbref.

While his goalscoring record is impressive, the French star has also shown his capability of being a prime creator as he in the top 3% of positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues for assists per 90, with 0.31. He also recorded 3.23 shot-creating actions per 90, too.

There is no doubt plenty of promise there, but whether he is reliable enough to lead the line of Ten Hag’s second season at the helm is another question.