Highlights Man United have assessed Gareth Southgate as a potential successor to Erik ten Hag should he leave this summer.

Southgate has a polarising fan base due to his defensive tactics with England.

Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi are also being considered for the job at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are already thinking about a potential life without Erik ten Hag, and have identified several possible replacements for him if he's to leave in the summer, and one of them is Gareth Southgate. The England boss has become quite a polarising figure during his time in charge of the Three Lions due to his insistence on playing defensive football, but he's someone that the Red Devils have taken an interest in, according to ESPN.

The current United boss hasn't had an easy time of things this season. After a fine start to life at Old Trafford last year, his team has struggled this time around, and his future has been a topic of conversation for a while now. There's a strong chance he won't be around for much longer, and the club have looked at three different names to take over should he leave.

Southgate is one of the three, but he's also joined by Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford man Thomas Frank. There's a very clear strategy in mind there, with the latter two finding relative success coaching in the Premier League, but appointing the England boss would be quite a shock move.

Southgate Has Split Fan Opinion at England

He's Delivered Some Success

The last few years have been a whirlwind for Southgate at England. On the one hand, he's delivered more success with the country than any manager since Alf Ramsey. He's taken the Three Lions to a World Cup semi-final and their first Euro final, losing narrowly on penalties in the process.

To some, he's a man to be celebrated, but to others, he's actually held England back. With the incredible attacking talent involved in the team right now, some fans believe that Southgate is far too defensive-minded, and he's stopping his side from realising their full potential as a result.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southgate has the second-highest win percentage of any England manager (62.6%), behind just Fabio Capello (66.7%)

Depending on how well England fare at Euro 2024, this might be the last tournament that Southgate coaches the team in, and if that's the case, he could very well be leading the Red Devils out at Old Trafford in the not-too-distant future.

Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi are Both on United's Radar

They've Made Names for Themselves in the Premier League

The two other names on United's radar have plenty of Premier League experience. Sure, Southgate did manage Middlesbrough in the top flight, but that was almost two decades ago. Frank and De Zerbi have both been plying their trade in the English top flight over the last couple of years.

Frank at Brentford and De Zerbi at Brighton have both seen decent levels of success. They've implemented their own vision at their clubs and operated quite nicely in the transfer market as well. Both men aren't the most flashy names on the planet, but they have proven their ability to lead a team in the Premier League. As things stand, though, Ten Hag is still the man in charge and until that changes, there won't be any further movement