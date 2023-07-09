Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may have done a ‘U-turn’ on Scott McTominay after showing their willingness to sell his fellow midfielder Fred, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mason Mount is United’s latest midfield reinforcement, and the club are looking at bringing in another before the window shuts.

Manchester United news – Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay’s game time at Old Trafford has taken somewhat of a knock thanks to the acquisitions of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer.

Mason Mount’s arrival during this window will only dampen his chances of minutes even further.

In early June, MailOnline reported that Eddie Howe and Newcastle United were looking to pursue a transfer for McTominay amid United’s speculated inclination to sell.

Celtic, under Brendan Rodger’s fresh stewardship, has been given a massive war chest and could look to sign the Scotsman, per footballscotland.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has reported the Manchester-based club have put Fred on the market for £20m.

Neither midfielder were blessed with opportunities in the 2022/23 campaign, meaning fresh challenges elsewhere may be the best choice.

What did Dean Jones say about Manchester United and Scott McTominay?

Giving an update on the 26-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that McTominay is likely to stay put, seeing as the club are more likely to sell Fred.

He said: “There seems like there might have been a little bit of a U-turn on McTominay and he might have a lifeline at Man United now. And it’s Fred is the one that they’re more open to, but I don’t think they really need to lose both of those players. But we’ll have to see how that situation plays out for determining whether they go for anybody else.”

Does Scott McTominay have a future at Manchester United?

Should McTominay remain at the 13-time Premier League champions, the midfielder, who The Sun claim is worth £50m to the club, would continue to suffer in terms of minutes.

The 39-cap Scotland international played a total of 31 times across all competitions but scored just two goals in that sequence.

Across the entirety of his United career, he has amassed 209 games for the club and was – at one point – considered a nailed-on starter when the options were thinner than they are nowadays.

He did, however, record 3.12 clearances and 2.84 aerial duels won per 90, per Fbref, but was still unable to dislodge any of Erik ten Hag’s starting midfielders from their respective places.

Although Jones has claimed the club has done a ‘U-turn’, any hopes of taking his career to the next level would definitely be best served at another club.