Manchester United are now in conversations with a Serie A side about the possibility of striking up a deal this summer for one of their star players, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag's side have been active in the market so far this summer, with the Red Devils expected to add even more reinforcements to their side.

Manchester United transfer news

After a decent enough maiden campaign with United, ten Hag is doing all he can to ensure the club push on next time around.

A big spender in the transfer window this summer, the Stretford-based outfit splashed £55 million on the signing of Mason Mount, while also acquiring Andre Onana for the cool sum of £47 million too.

The duo are likely to be joined at Old Trafford by a third arrival in due course, with Romano telling his 17.2 million Twitter followers that the 20-time English champions have sent a proposal to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund.

It's claimed by the Italian reporter that a package worth around £50 million has been offered to the Serie A outfit, who have made it clear they're after £60 million instead.

However, regardless of what happens with the Hojlund deal, Romano believes ten Hag is pushing for his club to make another Serie A purchase, this time with a midfielder in their sights.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Man United?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT on United's next move, the transfer expert admitted Sofyan Amrabat was a name high up on their shortlist, with contact having already been made with his club Fiorentina.

On the Moroccan anchorman, Romano said: “At the moment I think in the media there are a lot of rumours of a done deal, but from what I'm hearing the situation is a bit different.

“I'm not saying that this is not going to happen. But as of today, Manchester United have had conversations with Amrabat’s camp.

“They know that of course on the player side there is absolutely the possibility to be open to joining United. So no doubt about that, but there is still no official bid to Fiorentina.”

What's next for Man United this summer?

A deal for Amrabat is likely to cost United a sum in the region of £22 million, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It's claimed that the fee - which doesn't include the proposed bonuses - should be enough to tempt Fiorentina into selling their star man.

Further reports from Italy had previously claimed that Amrabat, who caught the eye for Morocco during their run to the World Cup semi-final, rejected an approach from Liverpool earlier in the summer.

It's mooted that the midfielder has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, with personal terms unlikely to be an issue for the Premier League side.

Amrabat would provide some much-needed cover for Casemiro in the heart of midfield, while also offering ten Hag more flexibility with his team selections ahead of the return of the Champions League to Old Trafford next season.