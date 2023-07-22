Manchester United have had conversations with Urawa Red Diamond’s 20-year-old shot-stopper over a potential move to England, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

United have been left short-changed with David de Gea’s dramatic exit and have earmarked Zion Suzuki as a long-term option to play behind their eventual first choice.

Manchester United news – Zion Suzuki

United’s David de Gea era is over. For over a decade, the Spaniard was often the club’s saving grace and was there through thick and thin.

Now, the club are left without a sound choice in net with the beginning of 2023/24 fast approaching.

Having tracked his progress for a number of years, Japanese-based reports (via The Metro) claimed that United have reignited their pursuit of the USA-born goalkeeper, described as a 'sensation' by Hard Tackle.

According to Fbref’s data, over the previous three campaigns, he has conceded just one goal per 90 and boasts a respectable 69.2% percentage.

It is his ability to bravely use his feet that has piqued interest from the English behemoths.

Likened to United main target Inter Milan's Andre Onana for his ball-playing skill set, Suzuki would provide Ten Hag’s United with a brilliant alternative as he looks to continue imprinting a possession-based approach at the club.

Romano has now claimed for a player of Suzuki’s age, becoming a club’s second choice is not overly attractive, but talks have commenced to see whether a high-profile move is best for all involved.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Manchester United and Zion Suzuki?

When issuing an update on the 20-year-old, Romano confirmed that the club have had conversations with the player over a potential deal, but talks are far from advanced.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “At the moment, it’s not something that advanced yet. They [Manchester United] had some conversations on the player’s side to make sure that it was considered the best step for the player to be a backup goalkeeper. At his age, it is not always easy for the young players.”

Which other goalkeepers are Manchester United looking at?

With long-standing De Gea leaving the club, it opens the opportunity for the club to rejuvenate their goalkeeping department.

Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson are the two obvious choices for contention as things stand but Erik ten Hag and his team have made it blatantly obvious that they are in the market for new goalkeepers.

The latter, however, is poised to join Nottingham Forest with The Athletic claiming talks have been opened over a permanent deal seeing as United’s goalkeeper situation is closer to being resolved.

Their search for a first-choice shot-stopper has been narrowed down to highly-rated Onana, with Sky Sports reporting that a deal worth £47.2m has been agreed between all parties involved.

But Suzuki seems to be the optimal choice to be Onana’s understudy in Manchester next term.

What next for Manchester United?

While new goalkeeping options are of high importance, their ever-growing search for a long-term centre-forward still lives on.

Their initial interest in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane died a slow death all thanks to Daniel Levy’s reluctance to sell to another side residing in the Premier League.

As such, the club have pinpointed all their focus on sealing a deal for Atalanta’s young prospect Rasmus Hojlund, with Manchester Evening News have reporting that United are in ‘advanced’ talks with the Bergamo club and the 20-year-old marksman over the transfer.

With Mason Mount already through the door, the club have their sights set on a further three signings at least but have just £100m to play with, per Sky Sports.

Because of their reported financial constraints, the club will look to offload some unneeded players to fund Ten Hag’s second summer of his United project.