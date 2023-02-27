Manchester United's historical interest in one La Masia graduate could cost them an "incredible" amount, journalist claims.

Man Utd have 'historical interest' in £62m winger at Old Trafford

Manchester United have held a "historical interest" in Barcelona's Ansu Fati and could be tempted into a summer move for the forward, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Fati has been subject to plenty of rumoured interest, with various Premier League sides linked with a move for the La Masia graduate.

Manchester United transfer news - Ansu Fati

According to CaughtOffside, United are considering a move for Barcelona academy product Fati, with Liverpool and Arsenal also tipped to compete for his signature.

It's claimed in the report that Barcelona need to cut their wage bill by €150-200 million, or generate income via player sales instead.

One player who could find themselves on the chopping block this summer is Fati, as speculation surrounding his future continues to grow.

Spanish journalist Marçal Lorente recently reported that Fati could be available for as little as €70 million (£62 million), despite boasting a release clause of close to €1 billion.

Unsurprisingly, it's piqued the interest of the Premier League's big spenders, with the forward tipped to leave Camp Nou in the summer.

It comes after a reported bust-up between Fati and Barcelona teammate Robert Lewandowski following their Europa League exit.

Lewandowski is said to have approached Fati after the match, confronting him in the dressing room about his performance.

With behind-scenes discontent impacting Fati's development at Barcelona, there are suggestions he could be willing to leave Catalonia at the end of the season.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Fati to Man United?

When quizzed about the likelihood of United landing Fati in the summer window, Jacobs issued a confident message, suggesting the chances were somewhat high.

On the 20-year-old, Jacobs told GMS: "Manchester United are another club that have had a historical interest in Ansu Fati as well. So it's one of those where people will hear that number and think it's high.

"But that is an indication of the fact that for Barcelona to start entertaining anything, they would really want an incredible bit of business.

"And if it's lower, and closer to what most would perceive to be Ansu Fati’s market value, then Barcelona don't really have an interest at this point in selling.”

Would Fati be a worthwhile signing for United next season?

If United were to pay the rumoured €1 billion release clause, then unequivocally no. However, should Erik ten Hag's side be able to lower the price tag and sign Fati for a more respectable figure, it would absolutely prove a worthwhile signing.

As per FBref, Fati ranks inside the top three per cent of forwards for shots per 90 minutes, with the Spanish international averaging over four each match.

Indicating he has a clear eye for goal, Fati's underlying numbers also point towards him being a useful creative asset, as he ranks inside the top five per cent for assists every 90 minutes too.

Harnessing that quality on a consistent basis will be the biggest challenge ten Hag faces, should United splash the cash on Fati this summer, but with over 30 goal contributions to his name in a Barcelona shirt, there is nothing to suggest he wouldn't be a success for the Stretford-based outfit.