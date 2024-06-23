Highlights Manchester United are facing increased pressure to sign Jarrad Branthwaite due to failed bids for other defenders.

They have had difficulties in securing alternative targets, such as Max Kilman, due to competition and high price tags.

Branthwaite is considered ideal for United due to his young age, impressive performances, and high potential.

Manchester United's search for a centre-back has dragged on for a number of weeks, with Erik ten Hag aiming to bring a defender in to rectify the defensive struggles that his side underwent last season in the Premier League.

And GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that there is increased pressure to bring Everton star and top target Jarrad Branthwaite into their ranks in the coming weeks, with the club having failed in their search for a back-up target following on from their failed pursuit of the snubbed England star.

Jarrad Branthwaite Bid Was Turned Down by Everton

The Red Devils will have to double their bid for the youngster

Reports earlier in the week claimed that United's £35million bid for Branthwaite was rejected instantly by Everton, with the Toffees wanting double the fee put forward to them by the Red Devils - and initially, United turned to their backup list to source a new centre-back.

Who they will plump for remains to be seen for now, despite a vast amount of backup options being touted towards the Red Devils - but whilst they may need two centre-backs with Raphael Varane departing, sources have stated that their failed bids for any defenders other than Branthwaite could be a sticking point.

Sources: United Have Huge Pressure to Buy Branthwaite

Failed attempts have drawn them back to their top target

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that United are expected to make another bid for Branthwaite - due to the fact that their list of back-up targets is falling apart in front of their eyes.

A move for Jean-Clair Todibo fell through due to a UEFA ruling that United couldn't make a move for the Frenchman, given that new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group owns both United and Nice and as a result, players cannot move from teams who fall under a multi-club ownership, putting any potential deal to bed.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =4th Goals 3 =4th Clearances Per Game 4.5 2nd Passes Per Game 39.2 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 2nd Match rating 6.90 3rd

Furthermore, Leny Yoro of Lille was linked, though with Real Madrid and Liverpool being in the race for his signature, United have fallen behind in the pecking order and it is thought that the Frenchman wants to join the Spanish outfit as his first choice.

GIVEMESPORT revealed last week that Max Kilman was emerging as an option for Old Trafford chiefs to take a look at, and that could be expedited with Newcastle and West Ham making bids for his services; the former offering Elliot Anderson-plus-cash according to reports, whilst the Hammers' £25million bid was rejected with Wolves wanting closer to £50million to part ways with their dependable colossus. However, due to facing competition from the two top-half finishers, even a deal for the former Maidenhead United star could be tough to complete and so other targets may be sought after.

Marc Guehi is a name that refuses to go away, though that is also difficult as he is rated at £65million, and his performances for England at EURO 2024 could mean that his price tag increases - especially with Crystal Palace not wanting to lose him given that their team is shaping up to become one of the most exciting young squads in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Branthwaite made his first England cap against Bosnia earlier in June but wasn't called up to the EURO 2024 squad.

Elsewhere, other targets such as Gleison Bremer of Juventus and Benfica's Antonio Silva are not easy to complete either and as a result, there is now increased pressure on Old Trafford chiefs to complete a move for Branthwaite or go all out for Kilman, who has been described as 'outstanding', with a replacement for Varane becoming a necessity.

Branthwaite Would be Ideal For Manchester United

The youngster could represent a new era

Branthwaite would be the ideal model signing for United. A young centre-back who thoroughly impressed under Sean Dyche this season, Branthwaite would help with homegrown registration rules at Old Trafford and should he continue his development away from Goodison Park in the manner that he has improved over the past two seasons, he could go on to become one of the leading defenders in the top-flight.

United would need to protect him to avoid unrest in the youngster, as has happened with Harry Maguire in recent years, but his addition at the back would certainly solve plenty of issues for the Red Devils.

