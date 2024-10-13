Manchester United could appoint former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic to their hot seat if Erik ten Hag is sacked in the coming weeks, according to reports - with the German being a surprise name on their shortlist as the Dutchman stares down the barrel by 'clinging onto his job'.

United have only won three of their 10 games in all competitions, with just two of those coming in the Premier League from a possible seven games - and with no wins so far in the Europa League, the Red Devils need to pick up form sharply if they are to garner anything from their campaign. But a report has stated that if that doesn't improve and Ten Hag is given the boot, then Terzic could be in the frame to replace him, having been unemployed for the last three months.

Terzic Could Be a Shock Ten Hag Replacement

The former Dortmund boss is reportedly in the United frame

The report by The Sun states that Terzic is a shock name on United's shortlist to replace beleaguered boss Ten Hag. The German dragged Dortmund to the Champions League final last season, but with a fifth-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season, he shockingly resigned at the end of the campaign to give Nuri Sahin the reins at the Signal Iduna Park.

His first spell at the club garnered 20 wins from a total of 32 games, whilst his second spell - which lasted just over two years - saw him record 83 wins from 124 games, giving him a record of 103 wins from 156 games in the Dortmund dugout and seeing him being labelled as 'incredible'.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics - Record at all clubs in all competitions Club Games managed Wins-Draws-Losses Go Ahead Eagles 39 18-11-10 Bayern Munich II 72 48-10-14 Utrecht 111 56-26-29 Ajax 215 158-28-29 Manchester United 125 69-22-34

That has seen him pick up plenty of admiration from Old Trafford chiefs, and they could move for him if Ten Hag is sacked. Terzic completed his coaching badges in England, where he worked as West Ham United assistant under Slaven Bilic - before moving to take the Dortmund job.

United are reportedly still reviewing Ten Hag's position, where he is clinging onto his job, and they have looked at Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel, with the latter being the most prominent name on their radar - whilst Ruud Van Nistelrooy is also a possibility to become their main man. But Terzic is a shock name and on a free transfer, he wouldn't cost anything in terms of compensation.

Ten Hag Must Perform Better on United's Return

The Red Devils don't have easy fixtures for him to save his job

Ten Hag is clinging on to his job, with club chiefs holding a seven-hour summit to discuss his role amongst other agendas on Tuesday. Two draws against Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League respectively likely saved him for the international break, and the Dutchman will get the chance to avenge his poor form against Brentford at home next weekend, before a tricky trip to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce side and an away trip to West Ham follow.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 69 of his 125 games for Manchester United.

They aren't the easiest fixtures in the world, but a home tie will be welcome to Ten Hag, who has been forced to play his last two games away from home - but if they fail to beat the Bees, Mourinho won't make it easy against Fenerbahce, and West Ham will be looking to continue their ever-so-slight boost of form against the Red Devils to boost them up the table and plunge Ten Hag into the abyss.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 13-10-24.