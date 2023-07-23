Manchester United have looked at Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka but could face a problem if they make a move for him this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils recently completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan, but Erik ten Hag's business in the transfer market may not be finished yet.

Man United transfer news — Leon Goretzka

Last month, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that there was a chance that Goretzka would remain at Bayern despite the links to United.

Speculation surrounding the 28-year-old's future comes after a difficult 2022/23 season where he came in for strong criticism.

"Leon Goretzka is probably the disappointment of the season. I thought he would be a cornerstone for Bayern and also for the national team," former Bayern and Liverpool player Didi Hamann said on Sky90 (via iMiaSanMia_en). "He was completely lost this season — but that could also be said about many others."

Nevertheless, the German is still a very good and powerful box-to-box midfielder, with the Bundesliga's official website describing his physicality as "Hulk-like".

What has Ben Jacobs said about Leon Goretzka and Man United?

While United have been monitoring Goretzka, Jacobs says the former Schalke star is not looking to leave the Allianz Arena.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Manchester United have actually taken a look, but the reality of the situation is that the Goretzka camp are not looking, at this stage, to leave Bayern. So the first part of this story has to be Bayern deciding that they want to put the player more actively on the market and are open to a sale."

Are Man United looking at any other midfielders?

According to Romano, United really like Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, so he is another name that appears to be on their radar.

A report from the MailOnline claims that the Manchester club have rekindled their interest in Amrabat after targeting the Morocco international in January and could now sign him for £30m.

Ten Hag has been able to strengthen his midfield this summer by snatching Mason Mount away from Chelsea, but it looks like the Dutchman may not stop there.

As well as incomings in that area of the pitch, there are also likely to be departures before the transfer window closes.

Ten Hag wants a clear-out at Old Trafford ahead of the new season and could now offload both Fred and Donny van de Beek.

Selling the likes of Fred and Van de Beek while bringing in a midfielder such as Goretzka could be great business. Again, while the Germany international was not at his best last term, he is a midfielder who seems perfect for the physicality of the Premier League.

As per FBref, Goretzka has ranked in the 97th percentile for blocks and the 91st for aerials won among his positional peers over the past year. He is someone who is prepared to put his body on the line and challenge any rival in the air.