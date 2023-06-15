Manchester United have made initial contact with Atalanta over the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is said to be chasing more firepower in attack, with the young Dane mooted to be a potential option for United.

Manchester United transfer news - Rasmus Hojlund

Having at one point been tipped for an unlikely quadruple, ten Hag and Co. finished the season with just the one piece of silverware to show for their efforts.

After lifting the League Cup against Newcastle in February, United's title challenge fell by the wayside fairly quickly, before being dumped out of the Europa League and eventually losing the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

Part of the reason behind their drop-off in form was down to a lack of goals, with the Red Devils finishing the Premier League campaign as the lowest scorers in the top six (Flashscore).

As such, ten Hag is eyeing up reinforcements in that position, with reports from Italy suggesting Atalanta's Hojlund could be sourced out as the preferred option.

The report makes claim to the fact United would have to splash £43 million on the young striker, should they wish to lure him away from the Bergamo-based outfit after just one season.

But with a striker on ten Hag's wishlist, talk of a move for Hojlund is beginning to pick up.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Hojlund to United?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT on the chances of Hojlund signing for United, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted talks have already taken place.

On the Danish international, Sheth said: "The noises we're getting are that initial contact has been made with Atalanta for Hojlund. I think Randal Kolo Muani is another one as well from Eintracht Frankfurt, but he would cost a lot more money, though if United were to try and pursue him.”

How did Hojlund perform in his debut season for Atalanta?

Joining from Sturm Graz at the beginning of last season's transfer window, Hojlund went on to enjoy a breakout season for Atalanta, making 42 appearances across all competitions for both sides (Transfermarkt). '

Within those appearances, Hojlund netted 16 goals, while picking up a further seven assists in domestic and continental club action.

However, it's been on the international stage where Hojlund has perhaps caught the eye the most, with the striker recently netting a hattrick during Denmark's 3-1 victory over Finland.

It came just days after the 20-year-old scored twice in a defeat to Kazakhstan, indicating he already has a sharpness in front of goal that United could benefit from next season.